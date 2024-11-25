‘Act now’: ‘Danger to life’ severe flood warning issued for Billing Aquadrome and surrounding business parks in Northampton

A severe flood warning has been issued for Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks this morning as water continues to rise across town.

The warning was issued by the Environment Agency at around 2.30am and it is believed the flood warning sirens at Billing have been sounding since around 3.30am.

A severe flood warning means that flooding could cause danger to life and significant disruption to communities. You must act now.

The Environment Agency said: “This is a severe flood warning for the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks.

South View near Kislingbury photographed on Sunday night (Joseph Shirley)

"This warning has been issued due to deep and fast flowing water and a rapid onset of flooding. This means there is danger to life and you must act now.

"Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe.

"Severe flooding is expected imminently. Water levels are continuing to rise on the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks, the water may be deep and fast flowing. Please evacuate the area.” A total of 17 other flood warnings have also been issued for areas in and around Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police have advised people not to travel where possible with several main roads in and around the towns currently closed.