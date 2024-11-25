In pictures: The aftermath of Storm Bert as Northampton deals with severe flooding once again

According to NN Weather, some personal weather stations in the county recorded between 50mm and 60mm of rainfall on Sunday (November 24) alone.

This led to bad flooding across Northampton and further afield, once again.

Flood sirens first starting going off at Billing at from around 3.30am today (Monday November 25) after a flood warning was issued around an hour earlier. Billing Aquadrome has once again been evacuated.

Weedon Bec and Harlestone have also been badly affected by flooding, with damage caused and residents evacuated from their homes.

Northampton Railway Station is also closed, due to severe flooding. Trains are cancelled in and out of the station, and there is no road access to the station due to closures, meaning no rail replacement busses can run.

A number of road closures are also in place across Northampton and beyond, due to standing water. Some vehicles have got stuck. Police are advising not to travel, unless urgent. If travelling is necessary, officers are advising drivers to not drive through flood water.

Below are photos of flooding across Northampton and beyond, in the aftermath of Storm Bert.

