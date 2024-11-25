In pictures: The aftermath of Storm Bert as Northampton deals with severe flooding once again

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:53 BST
Storm Bert tore through the country over the weekend, and now Northampton and surrounding villages are picking up the pieces.

According to NN Weather, some personal weather stations in the county recorded between 50mm and 60mm of rainfall on Sunday (November 24) alone.

This led to bad flooding across Northampton and further afield, once again.

Flood sirens first starting going off at Billing at from around 3.30am today (Monday November 25) after a flood warning was issued around an hour earlier. Billing Aquadrome has once again been evacuated.

Weedon Bec and Harlestone have also been badly affected by flooding, with damage caused and residents evacuated from their homes.

Northampton Railway Station is also closed, due to severe flooding. Trains are cancelled in and out of the station, and there is no road access to the station due to closures, meaning no rail replacement busses can run.

A number of road closures are also in place across Northampton and beyond, due to standing water. Some vehicles have got stuck. Police are advising not to travel, unless urgent. If travelling is necessary, officers are advising drivers to not drive through flood water.

Some schools have also closed for the day.

Below are photos of flooding across Northampton and beyond, in the aftermath of Storm Bert.

Drone footage over Sixfields.

1. Flooding in Northampton following Storm Bert

Drone footage over Sixfields. Photo: Mr Magoo

Dallington Flood Defence between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery.

2. Flooding in Northampton following Storm Bert

Dallington Flood Defence between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery. Photo: Chris Coupe

Dallington Flood Defence between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery.

3. Dallington Flooding 5.jpg

Dallington Flood Defence between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery. Photo: Chris Coupe

Dallington Flood Defence between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery.

4. Flooding in Northampton following Storm Bert

Dallington Flood Defence between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery. Photo: Chris Coupe

