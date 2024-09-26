An aerial image shows large sections of the holiday park submerged, with water engulfing caravans, roads, and facilities. Other images show the nearby Washlands submerged in water.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days caused the nearby River Nene to overflow, leading to the widespread flooding.

In an update this morning (Thursday), West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said: “Agencies are continuing to support Billing Aquadrome’s management with their evacuation plan whilst it remains temporarily closed due to flooding and with further flood warnings in place.

"Around 28 people and five pets stayed at the rest centre overnight and were provided with emergency bedding, toiletries, and hot food and drink, supported by community volunteers from the British Red Cross and WNC staff. A further 21 people and their pets left the centre last night having made arrangements to stay with family and friends.

"WNC is assessing everyone remaining at the site for their temporary accommodation needs so that further arrangements can be made until it is safe for them to return. All agencies including the Fire Service, Police and Environment Agency are continually assessing the conditions at the site and the ongoing weather; however, with more rainfall expected, a flood warning remains in place for the site.”

According to WNC, the park’s management is working with electricians, plumbers and other contractors with a view to ensuring preparations are made to move people back once the flooding risks have passed and it is safe to do so.

With more heavy rain expected over the next couple of days, residents are urged to continue to take extra care, as six flood warnings and 10 flood alerts remain in place across West Northamptonshire. Water levels across the area remain very high.

Billing Aquadrome owners, Meadow Bay Villages, have been contacted for comment.

Ben Thorley from the Environment Agency explained the scale of the flooding. He said: “During this rainfall incident, we saw two months of rain in two days. The drainage infrastructure is not designed to take that volume of water in such a short period of time.

"One of the big challenges we have is climate change as we’re seeing warmer summers and wetter winters.

"In terms of the future of the Aquadrome, that’s something we need to talk about with partners in terms of how best to manage the amount of people that are now located on the park.”

Secretary of State for the Environment Steve Reed visited the area on Wednesday (September 25) and emphasised the need for better use of allocated funding for flood defences.

Mr Reed said: “We have to make sure that money – for barriers along rivers, for drainage that can divert flood water away from communities – is actually being spent, because in some cases it was just sitting in banks for years rather than being spent.

"It [flood defences] can’t happen overnight unfortunately... but we’re focused on it right now to make sure we can move it ahead as quickly as possible. We’ll be working with the local authority and Environment Agency to make sure where things can be speeded up locally.”

1 . Billing Aquadrome flooding Drone footage reveals the extent of the flooding at Billing Aquadrome, leading to the evacuation of thousands of holidaymakers and residents. Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Photo: Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Photo Sales

2 . Billing Aquadrome Flooding Drone footage reveals the extent of the flooding in and around Billing Aquadrome, leading to the evacuation of thousands of holidaymakers and residents. Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Photo: Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Photo Sales

3 . Washlands flooding Drone footage reveals the extent of the flooding at Northampton Washlands, just behind Riverside Retail Park. Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Photo: Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Photo Sales