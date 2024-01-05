Managers of flooded holiday park in Northampton break silence with message to hundreds of residents forced to evacuate

“We hope you are all safe and well during this unfortunate and devastating period”

Administrators of a flooded holiday park in Northampton have broken their silence with a message to hundreds of residents forced to evacuate the site.

The temporary managers of flood-ravaged Billing Aquadrome provided an official comment last night (Thursday) after residents have been forced to evacuate their homes due to flooding caused by Storm Henk.

This is the first time the joint administrators, Oliver Haunch and Daniel Smith of Grant Thornton LLP, have issued an official statement since the flood sirens were sounded on Tuesday (January 2).

Billing Aquadrome underwater earlier this week

The statement reads: “We hope you are all safe and well during this unfortunate and devastating period. We assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and will do all we can to clean and repair the park once it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"Damage has likely occurred to infrastructure and utilities; however, the extent of such is difficult to determine until the water recedes.

"We...sincerely thank you for vacating the site in an orderly manner and the on-site team and emergency services who have worked tirelessly and under difficult and precarious conditions to evacuate the park.

"Residents should continue to monitor Environment Agency (EA) communications and guidance from the emergency services.

"We will continue to keep you updated, including, and if safe, confirming when you can return to the park to inspect your property and collect further items to see you through the closure period.”

Residents and holidaymakers must leave the site on Saturday (January 6) until February 6, as required under the licensing agreement with the local authority to operate as a holiday park. This is known as the ‘closure period’.

The statement continues: "Due to safety concerns and water levels, and in accordance with advice from emergency services, it is unlikely that this can occur before January 6 when the park is scheduled to close. We will revert further on the logistics on how you can arrange a time to inspect your property and collect such items once it is safe to do so. In the interim, please remain safe and do not enter the park unless you have been approved to do so."

A flood warning at the holiday park remains in place for a fifth consecutive day.

The Environment Agency has updated its warnings on a daily basis this week, and at one point on Wednesday (January 3), escalated it to “severe” with a “danger to life”. This was de-escalated later that day.

Today (Friday, January 5), the warning remains in place after it was updated around 10am after more heavy rainfall overnight.

The warning says: “Heavy rain over the past week in the River Nene catchment has fallen onto already saturated ground. This has caused the River Nene to rise to very high levels with deep fast flowing water and this flood warning will remain in place.

"Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded. Further rainfall last night and this morning is causing the river levels to increase again today and remain high. No further significant rainfall is forecast for the next few days.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.”

The Environment Agency says the warning will be updated by the latest of 4pm on Saturday (January 6), or before if the situation changes.