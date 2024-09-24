Cogenhoe Mill holiday park EVACUATED by site owners as the River Nene continues to rise
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are currently seven flood warnings in place across Northampton that have been issued by the Environment Agency telling people to ‘act now’.
One of the warnings in place covers Cogenhoe Mill caravan site – the smaller sister site to Billing Aquadrome.
Heavy rain fell for much of Sunday and into Monday across Northampton with experts predicting that caravans would be affected in the site by last night with rise river levels from the Nene.
Meadow Bay Villages, which bought Cogenhoe and Billing in March this year pumping millions of pounds of investments into the sites, told the Chron this afternoon that an evacuation process was underway.
A spokesperson said: “We have evacuated Cogenhoe and the touring pitches at this time.
"The safety of our owners and guests remains our top priority. We will keep you updated as best we can.”
The site owners said that Billing wasn’t flooded at this time but would be moving people who are closest to the river.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.