Home owners at Billing Aquadrome 'strongly recommended' to pack emergency bag in case holiday park is evacuated as water levels continue to rise
Meadow Bay Villages, which bought Billing Aquadrome in March this year, issued an alert message to home owners just before 6.30pm this evening. A official flood warning for that area of town has yet to be issued by the Environment Agency but Meadow Bay Villages said water levels are continuing to rise.
The message from Meadow Bay Villages said: “Dear Holiday Home Owners,
“As you are all aware the water levels on park are currently increasing. We are monitoring levels closely and working along side all external enforcements to ensure all persons on site are safe.
“Please be aware we are not currently on a flood warning, however with the water levels rising we strongly recommend that all persons on site pack an emergency bag should you be evacuated at any stage.
“If you have already been effected by large areas of water, we strongly recommend to make alternative arrangements until the water clears.
“We will keep everyone updated with any further updates provided.
“We appreciate the understanding and support and please remain safe at all times.”
Billing Aquadrome was last evacuated on February 3 when the site flooded, causing significant damage to caravans and causing residents to flee or later be rescued by emergency services.
Flood warnings remain in place for Grendon Brook and areas near Dallington Brook in Northampton. An amber weather warning will remain in place across the county until 9pm with a yellow warning in place until midnight.
