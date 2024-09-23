Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billing Aquadrome is once again on high alert this evening (Monday) after torrential rain hit the county for the last two days.

Meadow Bay Villages, which bought Billing Aquadrome in March this year, issued an alert message to home owners just before 6.30pm this evening. A official flood warning for that area of town has yet to be issued by the Environment Agency but Meadow Bay Villages said water levels are continuing to rise.

The message from Meadow Bay Villages said: “Dear Holiday Home Owners,

“As you are all aware the water levels on park are currently increasing. We are monitoring levels closely and working along side all external enforcements to ensure all persons on site are safe.

File picture from January 2024 when Billing Aquadrome last flooded

“Please be aware we are not currently on a flood warning, however with the water levels rising we strongly recommend that all persons on site pack an emergency bag should you be evacuated at any stage.

“If you have already been effected by large areas of water, we strongly recommend to make alternative arrangements until the water clears.

“We will keep everyone updated with any further updates provided.

“We appreciate the understanding and support and please remain safe at all times.”

Billing Aquadrome was last evacuated on February 3 when the site flooded, causing significant damage to caravans and causing residents to flee or later be rescued by emergency services.