WATCH: Today's daily headlines from the Chronicle & Echo

David Summers
By David Summers
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:17 BST
Everything you need to know about what’s in the headlines today – all in our video news bulletin. The latest from news, sport and what’s on from Northampton.

Want to read more about the articles in today’s bulletin? All the featured stories are below:

Brand new Irish pub 'coming soon' to Northampton town centre – here’s what we know so far

‘Dream’ come true for founder of wellbeing hub as first month proved a success

Here's where an AI camera could be in Northamptonshire this week as trial to catch rule-breaking motorists continues

Man, 25, jailed for Class A drugs offences after ‘large quantity’ was found in his BMW travelling in Northampton

UON's student’s award-winning fashion designs inspired by “legends whispered in my home village”

New plants inject splash of colour to town centre beauty spot

Northampton Saints 40 Leicester Tigers 17: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tidy Our Town: Look out for the 25 signs across West Northamptonshire urging road users to bin their litter

