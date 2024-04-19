Man, 25, jailed for Class A drugs offences after ‘large quantity’ was found in his BMW travelling in Northampton
A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for Class A drugs offences after a “large quantity” was found in his BMW, say police.
At around 5pm on July 13 last year, Rene Ross, previously of Falcon Crescent, Wolverton, was stopped in Colwyn Road, Northampton, in a black BMW, a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said.
Operation Revive officers from the Northants force received information that Ross’ car may be linked to drug dealing and upon a search of the vehicle, a large quantity of Class A drugs was found inside.
Ross was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court on January 10, Ross returned to the same court on March 26 and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
Neighbourhood policing inspector Rod Williams said: “I am really pleased with this sentence as it demonstrates that Northamptonshire Police and the courts take a hard-line approach when it comes to drug dealing.
“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for this force which is why Operation Revive was set up. Through this operation, we aim to bring those who sell drugs to justice – from street level dealers to those running organised crime groups.
“We will continue working hard to bring more people like Ross to justice.”
If you have concerns about drug dealing or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, report it to the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.