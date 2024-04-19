Here's where an AI camera could be in Northamptonshire this week as trial to catch rule-breaking motorists continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s where an artificial intelligence (AI) camera, which automatically detects driving offences, could be in Northamptonshire this week.

National Highways (NH) has confirmed there is currently one AI camera currently in use in the county to catch drivers for breaking multiple rules.

The kit is mounted to a vehicle or trailer and has multiple cameras giving differing views of the driver and their passengers, and has the ability to detect if drivers are using their phones or not wearing their seatbelts.

The trial started on Tuesday (April 16) and will end on Monday (April 22), according to NH.

A spokeswoman said: “They are being trialled on our network which covers motorways and major A roads. We have one AI camera on trial in Northamptonshire at the moment.

"We aren’t releasing details of the exact locations while the cameras are being trialled. The reason for that is it could potentially impact on the police operation and skew the trial results.

"The cameras are looking in particular for people on their phone at the wheel or not wearing a seatbelt.”

National Highways head of national road user safety delivery, Matt Staton, previously said: “We know that distracted driving and not wearing seatbelts were key factors in a high number of incidents that resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.

“Working with our police partners we want to reduce such dangerous driving and reduce the risks posed to both the drivers and other people. We believe that using technology like this will make people seriously consider their driving behaviour.

“We will continue to invest in technology that could help make sure everyone using our roads gets home safe and well.”

Although the research is funded by National Highways, enforcement of motoring offences will remain a matter for individual police forces.

You can get six penalty points and a £200 fine for being on the phone while driving, and a £100 fine on the spot for not wearing a seatbelt.