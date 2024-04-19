Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘fantastic’ new Irish pub is set to open soon in Northampton town centre – here’s what we know so far.

Plans were unveiled in April 2023 to transform part of the City Building in Fish Street into a ‘Rosie O’Leary’s’ Irish boozer.

One year later, those plans appear to becoming a reality as a sign above the unit says, ‘Coming soon, spring 2024’.

Rosie O'Leary's is set to open soon in Fish Street

The applicant previously said in planning papers: “The proposed scheme is to re-brand the existing interior as a Rosie O’Leary's Irish themed venue. The only change to the existing external frontage will be the new signage which will be located over the previous one. The main alterations are to the interior of the site.

"There will be new seating throughout, with booth seating in the mezzanine area. The tight space across the width of the venue will see lay-by pot shelves used to give customers a more intimate feel. The existing access to the mezzanine and basement will be retained.

"The new scheme aims to create an immediate difference and change the impression of the unit from a utilitarian shell to an inviting late night venue.”

There is currently one other Rosie O’Leary’s in England, situated in Chesterfield town centre. Its website says that it prides itself on “delicious drinks”, “stunning” whiskey cocktails, craft beers, Guinness “poured to perfection” and Irish coffee served up alongside some Irish food favourites and live music most weekends.

One customer said: “Fantastic pub! I lived in Ireland for over twenty years and you won't find a more authentic Irish bar than Rosie O'Learys. The atmosphere, friendliness of staff, live music, lovely food and drink make for the best craic. Highly recommend a visit here. We will keep coming back.”

Five-million pound works are currently taking place to transform Fish Street and Abington Street.

Over the coming months workers contractors Kier will be installing new paving and seating, additional trees and planting to boost the landscaping in the area, according to West Northants Council.