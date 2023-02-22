Thousands of motorists set to face delays during five-week roadworks on busy Northampton road

Thousands of motorists are set to be delayed due to five-week roadworks on a busy road in Northampton – with more works still yet to come.

The latest set of roadworks on Berrywood Road in Duston started on Monday (February 20) and will last around five weeks, according to traffic planners.

Works in the Berrywood Road/Sandy Lane area have been continuous since last summer to accommodate three major housing developments, which will see hundreds of properties built in fields between Duston and Harpole.

The latest set of roadworks in the Berrywood Road area started on Monday (February 20) and will end in five weeks (March 24)

These current set of works are being carried out by GTC Infrastructure Limited to provide a gas supply for a new housing development called Harlestone Park, which is being built by Bloor Homes and will comprise of 430 homes in total.

There is currently four-way traffic light controls on New Sandy Lane, Berrywood Road, Sandy Lane and Roman Road, which may cause delays in the area.

The next set of works are set to take place in April. Miller Homes, which is building a different housing development opposite Weggs Farm Road, is scheduled to start work on the roundabout at the the junction of Roman Road, Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane but there is still some agreements to complete before this goes ahead, according to West Northants Council (WNC).

Gary Youens, Duston Parish Clerk, says residents are “frustrated” with the works.

Three major housing developments are being built in the area all at the same time

Mr Youens said: "We have received multiple complaints from residents in the Weggs Farm Road area who are really frustrated with the situation on Berrywood Road. They have expressed their concerns about the continued dust, noise and disruption caused by the road and construction works. There doesn’t seem to be much information and the fear is that this could drag on for weeks and months to come.

"Duston residents have long been concerned about the impact these new housing developments will have on our local roads."

Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of highways at WNC, apologised in December for the delay to works in Berrywood Road.

The councillor said: "The council, developer and contractor are committed to completing the works with as little disruption as possible to the travelling public.”