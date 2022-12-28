Major roadworks as part of new housing development in busy part of Northampton DELAYED - with no completion date in sight
"I genuinely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” says man in charge of highways
Major roadworks to accommodate hundreds of new homes in a busy part of Northampton have been delayed – with no completion date in sight.
Works on Berrywood Road, Duston began in September to provide infrastructure for the Norwood Quarter housing development by Miller Homes.
The road works were supposed to be completed earlier this year but are still ongoing due to issues with connecting the gas supplies, according to West Northants Council (WNC).
The man in charge of highways at WNC, councillor Phil Larratt, says he is 'genuinely sorry' for the delays.
Cllr Larratt said: "I regret to confirm that road works at Berrywood Road have now been delayed due to a utility connection taking longer than originally expected. The works are to excavate and connect to a gas main providing the gas supply to new housing development.
"I genuinely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause in the meantime but owing to the nature of these works and the time of year, it is not possible to confirm the exact date of completion.
"The council, developer and contractor are committed to completing the works with as little disruption as possible to the travelling public."
Norwood Quarter
A Miller Homes spokesman said Norwood Quarter is an 'exciting new development of energy efficient two, three, four and five bedroom homes and apartments coming soon to Duston'.
The spokesman said: "Our first release of homes will be available to reserve exclusively online from 10.30am on Thursday, January 12, ahead of the show home launch."