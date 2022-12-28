Major roadworks to accommodate hundreds of new homes in a busy part of Northampton have been delayed – with no completion date in sight.

Works on Berrywood Road, Duston began in September to provide infrastructure for the Norwood Quarter housing development by Miller Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road works were supposed to be completed earlier this year but are still ongoing due to issues with connecting the gas supplies, according to West Northants Council (WNC).

A new roundabout has been installed in Berrywood Road but the works are far from complete, according to WNC

The man in charge of highways at WNC, councillor Phil Larratt, says he is 'genuinely sorry' for the delays.

Cllr Larratt said: "I regret to confirm that road works at Berrywood Road have now been delayed due to a utility connection taking longer than originally expected. The works are to excavate and connect to a gas main providing the gas supply to new housing development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I genuinely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause in the meantime but owing to the nature of these works and the time of year, it is not possible to confirm the exact date of completion.

"The council, developer and contractor are committed to completing the works with as little disruption as possible to the travelling public."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwood Quarter

A Miller Homes spokesman said Norwood Quarter is an 'exciting new development of energy efficient two, three, four and five bedroom homes and apartments coming soon to Duston'.

Advertisement Hide Ad