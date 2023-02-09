Popular store in busy Northampton neighbourhood set to temporarily CLOSE – here's when it will reopen

Thousands of shoppers are set to be affected as popular shop in a busy Northampton neighbourhood is set to CLOSE for a month.

Tesco Express in Bordeaux Close, Duston will temporarily close at 11pm on Friday (February 10) for refurbishment works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tesco spokesman said: “We’re pleased to announce that we’re refreshing our Bordeaux Close Duston Express store, bringing a new look and feel to the shop for our customers.

Tesco Express in Bordeaux Close, Duston

"The refresh includes upgraded refrigeration and new fixtures and fittings throughout.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store is due to reopen on Thursday, March 9.

The nearest Tesco store in the area is in Limehurst Square, Duston.

In other news in the area, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has revealed a comprehensive list of roadworks happening in the nearby Berrywood Road in the coming months.

Following many complaints from residents and road users in Duston, this newspaper asked WNC for a full list of roadworks planned for Berrywood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works on Berrywood Road have been on and off since last summer to accommodate three major housing developments in the area, which will see hundreds of properties built in fields between Duston and Harpole.

Gary Youens, Duston Parish Clerk, said: "We have received multiple complaints from residents in the Weggs Farm Road area who are really frustrated with the situation on Berrywood Road. They have expressed their concerns about the continued dust, noise and disruption caused by the road and construction works.There doesn’t seem to be much information and the fear is that this could drag on for weeks and months to come.

"Residents in St Giles Park say the building lorries are now using Weggs Farm Road to access the building site. They tend to use these residential roads during the school morning rush time which is making matters worse for local people. One resident has told us about their worry of the road surface deteriorating if heavy vehicles continue to use these roads in the months ahead.

"Duston residents have long been concerned about the impact these new housing developments will have on our local roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad