Concerns raised about 'overwhelming' number of new homes set to be built on village land near Northampton

Plans to build hundreds of homes on village land near Northampton have been criticised as an 'increased burden' on infrastructure.

Reserved matters plans for 285 homes on land between Harpole and Duston have been recommended for approval by a West Northants Council (WNC) planning officer ahead of a planning committee meeting on Monday (December 12).

The housing development, which is being called Harlestone Park, is being built by Bloor Homes and will comprise of 430 homes in total.

430 homes are set to be built by Bloor Homes on land between Harpole and Duston, just off of New Sandy Lane

There has been one objection to the plans, by Duston Parish Council, which says the homes will put 'dramatic pressure' on the surrounding road network.

Gary Youens, parish clerk, speaking on behalf of Duston Parish Council said: “The amount of housing development planned in this area is overwhelming. Duston Parish Council has concerns with the infrastructure including health services, traffic flow and volume in the local area, lack of affordable housing, impact on wildlife, and the management and need for community infrastructure levy (CIL) to support existing communities."

Mr Youens said Duston residents have regularly voiced their concerns about the expected increase in traffic.

"None of these [surrounding] roads are safe for the increased burden. Traffic in Duston will grow dramatically, putting further pressure on our local roads," he said.

"We will support West Northamptonshire Highways department providing a full detailed, considered observation or traffic assessment considering the whole area."

Mr Youens said careful oversight of CIL 'is vital' to support infrastructure, facilities, and services including schools or transport improvements.

"As the closest neighbour to the development, funds are desperately needed to benefit the community as Greater Duston matures," he added.

"To guarantee the proper and efficient allocation of money, we advocate an open and transparent engagement with WNC."

Responding to Duston Parish's objection, a WNC planning officer said: "Outline planning permission has recently, already been granted for this development where it was determined that it was acceptable in principle. This application only seeks approval of details pertaining to this permission and therefore the principle of the development cannot be reassessed at this time."

