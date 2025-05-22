Major roadworks on busy Northampton roundabout 'progressing on schedule' to finish in December

Major roadworks on a busy Northampton roundabout are “progressing on schedule” and are still due to finish in December, according to the firm behind the project.

Works to improve the Queen Eleanor roundabout started on March 31, as it has been deemed “no longer fit for purpose”. The works will include carriageway widening, new traffic signs and signals, drainage works and resurfacing.

Kier – the company behind the project – issued an update earlier this month, via a newsletter, detailing what has already been done. This includes safety barriers in place, completion of structural surveys, vegetation clearance, commencement of installation of a new drainage system and works to set up a new site office.

Now the firm has confirmed that works are “progressing on schedule” and has issued a timeline of what works are expected to be completed when.

In correspondence sent to Councillor Julie Davenport, for the Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill ward, a Kier spokesperson said: “I can however confirm that the project is currently progressing on schedule. The works commenced on March 31 2025, and the planned completion date remains December 2025, subject to any unforeseen delays.”

Timeline of works to come

March 2025: Project commencement and initial traffic management set up

Project commencement and initial traffic management set up April – August 2025: Carriageway widening, drainage improvements and structural repairs

Carriageway widening, drainage improvements and structural repairs September – October 2025: Installation of upgraded traffic signals, lighting, and safety barriers

Installation of upgraded traffic signals, lighting, and safety barriers November – December 2025: Final surfacing, road markings, signage and project close-out

Full, overnight closures confirmed

Kier has also confirmed two, full, overnight weekend closures. They are currently planned in for Friday August 1 to Sunday August 3 and Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10. Kier says the closures are for works to remove the road surface on the bridge deck. More details on the closures will be announced closer to the time.

Kier says upcoming works include the installation of new traffic signal infrastructure on the inner ring road and public utility diversion works.

When work first started in March, there were long delays on the A45 – mainly on the westbound carriageway – as the slip road was down to one lane. However, Kier adjusted the traffic management on the slip road and two lanes are now operational and traffic seems to be coping better. One lane of the roundabout is now blocked by a concrete barrier.