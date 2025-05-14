Kier issues update on major road works at busy Northampton roundabout as two more full closures announced

Kier has issued an update on major road works at a busy Northampton roundabout as two more full closures have been announced.

Works to improve the Queen Eleanor roundabout started on March 31, as it has been deemed “no longer fit for purpose”. The works will include carriageway widening, new traffic signs and signals, drainage works and resurfacing.

When work first started, there were long delays on the A45 – mainly on the westbound carriageway – as the slip road was down to one lane. This caused congestion back to Wellingborough, one day. However, Kier adjusted the traffic management on the slip road and two lanes are now operational and traffic seems to be coping better. One lane of the entire roundabout is also now blocked off by a concrete barrier.

A month into the roadworks, West Northamptonshire Council’s highways partner, Kier – the company responsible for the project – has issued an update on the progress, via a May 2025 newsletter.

Roadworks are expected to be in place at the Queen Eleanor roundabout until December this year.

What has already happened at the Queen Eleanor roundabout

- Safety barriers are in place

- Structural surveys have been completed

- Vegetation clearance on the roundabout and subway

- Commencement of installation of new drainage system

- Works to setup a new site office at Wootton Hall

What is next?

As part of the newsletter, Kier also confirmed two, full, overnight weekend closures. They are currently planned in for Friday August 1 to Sunday August 3 and Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10. Kier says the closures are for works to remove the road surface on the bridge deck. More details on the closures will be announced closer to the time.

Kier also says upcoming works include the installation of new traffic signal infrastructure on the inner ring road and public utility diversion works.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these works by following onsite signage.

"We would like to remind everyone that all businesses remain open and accessible as normal.”

The works to improve the roundabout and ultimately reduce congestion, are due to be complete in December this year.