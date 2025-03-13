Months of roadworks and delays at 'not fit for purpose' Northampton roundabout in bid to improve efficiency

Months of roadworks are due to begin at a “not fit for purpose” Northampton roundabout as part of a scheme of improvements to help reduce congestion.

West Northamptonshire’s Highways partner Kier will start work at the Queen Eleanor roundabout on March 31.

The improvement scheme is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the council.

Improvements will include carriageway widening, new traffic signs and signals, drainage works, and resurfacing at the junction, which joins the A45 trunk road with the A508 London Road, B526 Newport Pagnell Road and Hardingstone Lane.

From March 31, temporary traffic management measures will be in place and there will be lane closures on the Queen Eleanor roundabout, as well as on the road heading into Wootton Hall Park, with a full closure on the dedicated left-hand turn. A one-way system will be in place to minimise the impacts and motorist are advised to follow the signage.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at WNC, said: “We are committed to improving road infrastructure to better serve people who live, work and visit West Northants. The Queen Eleanor Interchange is a busy junction that is no longer fit for purpose, and this scheme is crucial to reduce congestion and keep traffic moving.

"We know that as works progress, there will be significant delays for motorists and inconvenience to those who live in the area. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this period of improvement.”

Peter Ingram, contracts director at Kier Transportation, added: “We look forward to starting these works, which will bring long-term road improvements to the region, enhancing connectivity and easing congestion for road users. We would like to thank motorists for their patience as we carry out these improvements and will do all we can to minimise disruption throughout the project.”

Full nighttime roundabout closures will be necessary at times. Dates for these are yet to be announced. A full closure will also be in place on the cul-de-sac on London Road.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to consider the works when planning routes.