Traffic management ‘adjusted’ as lane closure is lifted to help ease major congestion on A45 in Northampton

Works to improve the Queen Eleanor roundabout began on March 31 with West Northants Council (WNC) saying the busy junction is no longer fit for purpose so essential works are needed to improve it and ultimately reduce congestion.

The works include carriageway widening, new traffic signs and signals, drainage works and resurfacing.

The start of the roadworks led to horrendous, two-hour queues during rush hour on the A45, and also led to delays on all surrounding routes.

Motorists found themselves stuck in around ten miles of congestion from Northampton back to Wellingborough.

The main source of the problem appeared to be the a lane closure on the slip road on the westbound carriageway of the A45 with huge queues backing up as drivers battled to get into one lane and up to the roundabout.

One motorist reported that a the journey from Finedon to junction 15 of the M1 took two hours. Normally this journey would take around 30 minutes.

The council said at the time they know the works – and associated closures – will cause “significant delays for motorists”.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at WNC thanks the community’s patience and cooperation.

The traffic management measures referred to in documentation published by Keir Transportation and WNC, are 24/7 lane closures on the A45 slip roads at the junction, as well as a lane closure on the roundabout and traffic lights turned off on the roundabout.

However, over the Easter weekend the Chron noticed that the troublesome lane closure heading west up to the Queen Eleanor had been lifted.

The Chron was not told about any changes to the scheme in the days after the roadworks began and following widespread criticism from drivers on social media.

However upon checking a dedicated WNC and Kier website for the works, we noticed an update has been published on there on April 4.

It reads: “We are aware of some long queues on the adjoining junctions, in particular the A45, that took place on the 2nd of April 2025.

"We are sorry that this has caused such an inconvenience and are working hard to ensure this improves.

"The road condition was exacerbated by other factors on the network, such as emergency traffic light outages as well, and we do not anticipate this reflecting your true journey time over the duration of our works.

"The traffic management has been adjusted in places to assist.”

We then asked West Northants Council about the changes to the roadworks layout.

A spokeswoman told us that the temporary traffic management arrangements in place are regularly reviewed to encourage traffic flow and maintain safety of motorists and workers. WNC added that the current traffic management arrangements will be in place until mid-June.

Despite the changes, traffic remains heavy for much of the day with longer delays at peak times and lane closures remain in place on the roundabout.

The improvement scheme is due to last until the end of the year.

Full roundabout closures and night-time closures will be needed during the works – dates for which will be announced at least two weeks prior, according to Kier.

