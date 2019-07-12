Outdoor football pitches in Northampton remain open today despite not being able to drive there

Goals Northampton has confirmed it is open for business today (Friday).

Goals, based in Mereway, is open for business but cannot be reached by car following the closure of the road due to a burst water main.

Goals, Northampton

Instead, the football venue is asking customers hoping for a kick-around to park at Tesco's car park and walk to the club through the underpass.

Abbeyfield School next to Goals is closed due to health and safety reasons.

In a statement on Facebook, Goals Northampton wrote: "Schools out this Friday! Take advantage of the burst water pipe on the main road and come for a kick around. Open from 10am."

Motorists warned of severe delays in Northampton after major road is closed

Mereway is currently closed

Northampton school CLOSED today for 'health and safety' reasons

Northampton residents warned of no water or low pressure following burst main on major road through town

Drivers heading to Grand Prix from Northampton advised to find alternative route