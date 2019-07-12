A43 closed to non-Grand Prix traffic...and roadworks on alternative A508 route is causing miles of tailbacks for commuters this morning

Commuters are being warned of severe delays on the A508 south of Northampton after roadworks cause four miles of tailbacks as drivers avoid British Grand Prix.

The A43 at Towcester is closed to non-Grand Prix traffic today and drivers are advised to find alternative routes...one of which is the A508 from Old Stratford to Roade.

But repairs to a burst water main has meant traffic lights have been put in at Grafton Regis with traffic stretching back for several miles in both directions.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists warned of severe delays in Northampton after major road is closed