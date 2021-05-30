Police confirm pregnant woman and her unborn child killed in Northampton town centre collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Northampton yesterday (Saturday, May 29) which sadly resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman and her unborn child.

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 2pm, after the victim, a pedestrian, was hit by a black Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508 in the town centre.

The victim, who was six months pregnant, was taken to University Hospital, Coventry but sadly attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pregnant woman and her unborn child have tragically died following a collision in Northampton town centre.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and is currently being held in custody for questioning.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch, and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision.