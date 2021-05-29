Roads closed in Northampton town centre after 'serious accident'

Emergency services at the scene

Police have closed off a road in the centre of Northampton to deal with a "serious accident".

Emergency services, including police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, are in attendance.

The AA issued a statement earlier on Saturday afternoon: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to serious accident on A508 Horsemarket Northbound at Ladys Lane."

There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident.

