Roads closed in Northampton town centre after 'serious accident'
Police and ambulance crews are in attendance
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 2:44 pm
Police have closed off a road in the centre of Northampton to deal with a "serious accident".
Emergency services, including police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, are in attendance.
The AA issued a statement earlier on Saturday afternoon: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to serious accident on A508 Horsemarket Northbound at Ladys Lane."
There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident.