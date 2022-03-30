UPDATE: All roads have now reopened and residents are allowed back to their homes. Emergency services are leaving the scene and Northamptonshire Police has released an image of the ordnance.

A bomb disposal team has today (March 30) detonated 62 World War Two explosives.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.43pm and a multi-agency incident was launched.

Around 20 properties within a 100 metre radius of the incident were evacuated. Some have been allowed back and evacuated again as work continues.

The incident rolled into a third day and today the explosives were safely detonated.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service officers are now on the scene “damping down” the area and carrying out further assessments.

Emergency services have been dealing with the incident in Quinton for three days.

At just before 2pm today, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A successful demolition of 62 items of World War Two ordnance took place at roughly 12.30pm this afternoon (March 30) in School Lane, Quinton.

“The demolition detonation was carried out by the Bomb Disposal team from the Royal Logistic Corps.

“Multiple agencies remain at the scene including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Fire are now entering into operations to damp down the scene and carry out further assessments, which may take a few more hours.