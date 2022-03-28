Northamptonshire village evacuated after post-World War Two weapons discovered

Parts of a Northamptonshire village are being evacuated after a number of post-World War Two weapons were discovered.

Emergency services were called to Quinton this afternoon (March 28) after a number of weapons were discovered in a garden in School Lane.

Anyone within 100 metres of the scene is being evacuated from the area.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Roughly 20 properties in the village of Quinton are being evacuated.

“We were called to an incident in School Lane at 2.43pm this afternoon (March 28).

“We can confirm that a number of post Second World War ordnance have been discovered in a garden, and as a result any areas within 100m of the discovery are being evacuated.

“This is a multi-agency incident with Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service currently at the scene, although there are currently no injuries involving members of the public.

“Wootton Road is closed in the village while emergency services deal with the incident, and a reception area is being set up in the village hall for anyone who has been displaced.

“We would urge members of the public to avoid the area, and we anticipate this incident will be ongoing for at least another couple of hours.”

Residents in Grange Park and Wootton are advised to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke may come over from the incident.