Evacuated villagers from 20 homes will spend a third day away from their homes on Wednesday (March 30) as explosive experts continue work near Northampton.

Most residents were allowed back into their beds late on Tuesday night and some road closures around Quinton temporarily lifted — but two were found alternative accomodation for a second night.

But the fire crews and the bomb squad will be back on scene at 8am to resume dealing with home incendiary grenades discovered in a back garden on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Quinton since Monday afternoon. Photo:Aperturenorthampton.com

A Northamptonshire Police statement issued at 9pm on Tuesday said: “Following a multi-agency meeting with residents in Quinton, the majority of those evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes overnight.

"However, two properties have once again been offered alternative accommodation.

“Although there is no risk to residents staying in their properties overnight, they will be asked to evacuate their homes tomorrow as a precaution when Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue and Explosive Ordnance Disposal resume work to safely remove the remaining devices.”

“Police officers will remain at the scene overnight in School Lane, which remains closed. Wootton Road has temporarily reopened but will be closed again from about 8am on Wednesday.”

Around 20 village properties were first evacuated on Monday (March 28) after emergency services were called to School Lane at 2.43pm.

Residents in nearby Grange Park and Wootton have also been told to keep windows and doors shut.