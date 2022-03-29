Post-World War Two explosives found in a Northamptonshire village have been identified as home incendiary grenades.

Emergency services have today (March 29) safely removed the devices but work is still ongoing and is likely to roll into a third day.

Around 20 properties in Quinton were evacuated yesterday (March 28) after emergency services were called to School Lane at 2.43pm after the discovery was made in a garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery was made in School Lane, Quinton.

Wootton Road was closed in the village with traffic diverted along Courteenhall Road and Forest Road.

Anyone within 100 metres of the incident was evacuated and residents in Grange Park and Wootton were told to keep windows and doors shut.

Some residents were allowed back to their homes last night, but were asked to leave again today as work continued.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Work is still ongoing to remove a number of home incendiary grenades which were discovered in the garden of a property in School Lane, Quinton yesterday afternoon (March 28).

“Colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service and Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) have been safely removing the devices throughout the day, however this work is expected to continue into a third day.

“Representatives from the multi-agencies will be holding a meeting for residents in the village hall at 6.30pm, to provide an update and answer any concerns or questions residents may have.

“The 100-metre cordon and road closures remain in place until further notice.”