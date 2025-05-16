Opposition leaders strongly criticise West Northamptonshire’s new Reform-led council for having 'no manifesto'

Opposition leaders have criticised West Northamptonshire’s new Reform-led council for having “no manifesto” – with one saying: “Stopping the boats here, 72 miles away from the nearest coastline, isn't the biggest priority here in West Northamptonshire.”

West Northamptonshire’s new council administration, led by Reform UK, is facing criticism from opposition leaders who argue the new leadership lacks clear plans and policies.

Reform UK took control of West Northamptonshire Council earlier this month, securing a majority of the seats.

The first meeting of the new council took place on Thursday evening (May 15) to swear in councillors for the next four years.

Speaking at the meeting, new council leader Mark Arnull said: “We will bring a new approach to politics that has not been seen around this area for a very long time.”

However, all three opposition leaders criticised the Reform UK West Northants Group for not having a local manifesto in place.

Conservative leader Daniel Lister said: “It's disappointing that they haven't got a manifesto, we need to keep the council running but also people expect promises, they expect things, they've gone, they've knocked on the doors, they've told people things are going to change, they've told people that things are going to improve but actually have no real basis to set that going forward. So what are we looking for, how are you going to improve the roads, how are you going to improve healthcare, how are you going to carry on without over a thousand statutory services that we've got to run here in West Northamptonshire, what are you going to do because it's not good enough to say we have a contract with the people, read it on the Reform UK website, stopping the boats here 72 miles away from the nearest coastline isn't the biggest priority here in West Northamptonshire, it's keeping our council services running that everyone deserves here.”

Labour leader Sally Keeble was also critical of Reform UK’s lack of clarity so far.

Councillor Keeble said: “We don't know what they stand for, we don't know what their policies are, we don't know how they run their services. And what's been really important is that we don't know the kind of tone that we'll bring to the administration.

“I think that it's incumbent if you want to lead a council to say what you're going to do, in particular about the children's services, the housing, adult social care and also say how you're going to do it so that people know what to expect and can be assured.

“They've talked about what's on their website. I had looked on their website. I hadn't seen anything to the detail that you would expect. All they've been doing is having these very snappy slogan and stuff of that kind. But those things are not in the gift of the council and what he should be saying is a detail of how they're going to tackle the financial pressures which this council has, how they're going to improve, particularly the children's services, what they're going to do about improving housing.”

Lib Dem leader Jonathan Harris also shared concerns about the lack of manifesto, but warned about the legal duties the council must follow, especially on equality, following comments made by Nigel Farage – the party’s national leader.

Councillor Harris said: “The Equality Act of 2010 clearly sets out the requirement and the need to protect people on a range of issues. And I'm not going to elaborate on all of them, but there are seven protected areas. So I think it's really important to remember that. And it's not just a nice thing to do. It's a legal basis. That's the fundamental point. The other issue is that councils have an additional duty on top of that, specifically to ensure that those areas are amplified and protected.

“I think it's important for the people coming in to run the council to have an understanding that those things are there for a reason.”

Councillor Harris warned: “We could rapidly find ourselves in a situation where they're in jeopardy bringing the council into disrepute if they make decisions that contravene those issues. And we need to make sure that that's called out.

“I think they're probably looking at it through the lens of where they can save costs. But actually the reality is culturally those things are embedded mostly into councils and the way that they do business. So looking for a magic cupboard that's full of loads of money to save around that particular issue, I suspect, does not exist.”

In response, speaking at the council meeting, Councillor Arnull defended his team and their plans. He said: “I can assure you that I have a formidable team on my administration here. We do have a manifesto in the form of a contract for the people that is available on the Reform UK website.”

He added: “What we will do is put local politics back in control of the local people.

“My team will be very visible on the door, and we will bring a new approach to politics that has not been seen around this area for a very long time. I look forward to delivering a formidable government.”