No plans to further extend deadline on consultation for Northampton town centre masterplan despite calls from opposition

A consultation aiming to collate views on a masterplan for Northampton town centre is not expected to get a further deadline extension, despite calls from the opposition party.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) launched a public consultation for development in the town over the next 15 years last month. The online survey initially had an August 10 deadline, but the council extended this to Monday August 25 to ensure “more voices are heard”.

However, Labour leader in West Northamptonshire Councillor Sally Keeble called for this deadline to be extended further to allow for people who are on summer holidays to have their say. She also asked the council leader, Councillor Mark Arnull, to consult with local resident and community groups and organisations on the far-reaching plans and reform Northampton Forward – the arms-length organisation set up to drive forward the regeneration – to give local people more say in the plans and the roll-out.

WNC has now responded to the calls with statistics showing more than 1,600 people have already taken part, which is a 250 percent increase compared to the previous masterplan in 2019. A spokeswoman also said there are not currently any plans in place to extend the deadline further.

A council spokeswoman said: “The survey has been promoted far and wide across digital and offline channels. So far, over 1,600 people have taken part, a 250 percent increase compared to the previous masterplan consultation in 2019. 84 percent of respondents are new to the conversation, bringing fresh perspectives and ideas. Feedback has come from 1200 unique postcodes covering NN1-NN18, showing strong engagement from across West Northamptonshire.

“We’ve heard from people under 18 up to over 75 years, with a balanced mix of voices contributing to the conversation. And with 540 people signing up for updates, it’s clear that interest in Northampton’s regeneration is growing.”

According to WNC, more than 200 people attended a drop-in event at the Grosvenor Centre and six virtual sessions with the project team are fully booked.

The plan aims to to provide long-term vision of how the town centre will evolve in the next decade-and-a-half, alongside the major regeneration projects currently planned. According to the council, the plan is structured around six ambitions, including a walkable, better-connected town, a revitalised riverside, heritage buildings brought back to life, town centre living, more and better spaces for businesses and a cultural and social hub that gives people more reasons to visit.

From responses received already, the council says areas like Greyfriars, Horse Market and the Nene Riverside have been highlighted for improvement. The feedback also suggests people want to see a better mix of shops, cafes and restaurants, cleaner, safer and more welcoming spaces, more events, venues and inclusive spaces, improved walking, cycling and public transport and the preservation of Northampton’s historic character.

The council urged more people to take part in the survey as “it only takes a few minutes and could help shape Northampton for generations to come”.

Visit www.northamptonforward.com and complete the short survey to have your say before Monday August 25.