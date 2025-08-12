Deadline extended for you join 1,300 people who have submitted views on Northampton town centre masterplan

The deadline for members of the public to have their say on a Northampton town centre masterplan has been extended.

Initially due to end on August 10, the public consultation for development in the town over the next 15 years was launched last month and has so far had more than 1,300 submissions, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

However, to ensure more voices are heard, the council has now extended the deadline to Monday August 25.

The plan aims to to provide long-term vision of how the town centre will evolve in the next decade-and-a-half, alongside the major regeneration projects currently planned. According to the council, the plan is structured around six ambitions, including a walkable, better-connected town, a revitalised riverside, heritage buildings brought back to life, town centre living, more and better spaces for businesses and a cultural and social hub that gives people more reasons to visit.

A WNC spokesman said: “So far, respondents have told us that Greyfriars and Horse Market are the areas most in need of improvement, followed by the Nene Riverside. Many have expressed a desire to see these spaces revitalised to better reflect the town’s potential.

“People have also highlighted pride in our vibrant arts and cultural scene, and the achievements of our local sports teams.”

Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, added: “Over 1,300 people have already taken the time to share their views, and we’re extending the consultation to ensure even more voices are heard.

"This is a pivotal moment for Northampton, and your input can directly shape the future of our town centre. Whether you live, work or spend time here, we want to hear from you. Don’t miss this opportunity to influence real change, complete the survey today.”

The council says comments will be reviewed by the project team and used to develop the masterplan. The final plan will then be able to “reflect the priorities, opportunities and challenges identified by local people, businesses and community groups”.

A revised version of the plan is due to be shared in the autumn, followed by an action plan to guide delivery over the coming years.

To find out more and share your views, visit www.northamptonforward.com and complete the short survey before August 25.