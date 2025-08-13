'It is wrong': Labour calls for Reform at WNC to give public more time to have their say on huge plans for future of Northampton town centre

The Labour group leader in West Northamptonshire is calling for people to be given more time to have their say over the town centre master plan.

To ensure more voices are heard, West Northants Council (WNC) has already extended the deadline for the public consultation from August 10 to August 25.

So far, according to the Reform-led council, the consultation which launched last month has had more than 1,300 submissions.

The plan aims to to provide long-term vision of how the town centre will evolve in the next decade-and-a-half, alongside the major regeneration projects currently planned.

According to the council, the plan is structured around six ambitions, including a walkable, better-connected town, a revitalised riverside, heritage buildings brought back to life, town centre living, more and better spaces for businesses and a cultural and social hub that gives people more reasons to visit.

Despite extending the deadline already, Cllr Sally Keeble, WNC Labour Group Leader, is now calling for it to be extended again to allow people on summer holidays to have their say.

Cllr Keeble said: “This masterplan will define the core of Northampton for years to come.

"It is wrong that the consultation on it should take place during the summer holidays when a lot of people are away or tied up with family, and when local organisations usually don’t meet.

"This does not give people a realistic chance to put forward their views on plans that will have a big impact on their lives.”

Cllr Keeble said she is calling on WNC leader Cllr Mark Arnull to:

• Extend the current consultation on the master plan beyond the summer holidays

• Consult with local resident and community groups and organisations on the far-reaching plans

• Reform Northampton Forward – the arms-length organisation set up to drive forward the regeneration – to give local people more say in the plans and their roll-out

Cllr Keeble continued: “The state of the town centre was one of the big issues in the local elections: many residents have very strong views about it.

“Development of the heart of the town is long overdue, but Northampton people need to be in the driving seat.

“The town already bears the scars of botched regeneration projects. Local people need a bigger say in it.”

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.