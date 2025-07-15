The council wants YOUR opinions on Northampton town centre masterplan created for next 15 years of development

A masterplan for the next 15 years of development in Northampton town centre is being worked on by the council – and they are seeking opinions from the public.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is creating the plan to provide long-term vision of how the town centre will evolve in the next decade-and-a-half, alongside the major regeneration projects currently planned, such as Greyfriars and the redevelopment of the former M&S and BHS.

According to the council, the plan is structured around six ambitions, including a walkable, better-connected town, a revitalised riverside, heritage buildings brought back to life, town centre living, more and better spaces for businesses and a cultural and social hub that gives people more reasons to visit.

A WNC spokesman said: “The masterplan will set out a long-term vision to guide how the town centre should evolve over the next 15 years. This includes how we'll improve streets, public spaces and provide new homes and neighbourhoods, whilst supporting local businesses and culture.

“The draft masterplan will build on this momentum, offering a joined-up plan to ensure future investment is focused on the right places and reflects the needs and aspirations of local people.

“Town centre living is a key theme, supporting local shops, improving pedestrian and cycling routes and increasing the vibrancy of the town centre. The plan includes ideas for a range of housing types including homes for families, older people and young professionals on currently underused or vacant sites. Any future housing would be developed with design quality, green space and local infrastructure in mind."

Now the council is calling on members of the public to help shape the future of the town centre by having their say, via an online survey.

Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure added: “This is a once-in-a-generation chance to help shape the future of your town centre, and we want to hear from you. Whether you live, work, study or simply spend time in Northampton, this is your opportunity to have a real say. Share your ideas. Tell us what matters.

"This masterplan is more than just buildings and plans, it’s about creating a town centre that reflects the pride, priorities and everyday lives of the people who call Northampton home. So don’t miss out. This is your town, your future, and your chance to be part of something truly transformative."

On the newly launched Northampton Forward website people can view the masterplan proposals and give their feedback. Visit northamptonforward.com to share your opinions. The survey, created to collect thoughts and feedback, will close on August 10.

The council says comments will be reviewed by the project team and used to develop the masterplan. The final plan will then be able to “reflect the priorities, opportunities and challenges identified by local people, businesses and community groups”.

A revised version of the plan is due to be shared in the autumn, followed by an action plan to guide delivery over the coming years.