Newly-elected councillors will meet to form West Northants Council as Reform take political control

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire’s newly-elected councillors will come together for the first time next week at the council’s Annual Meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All members of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are expected to attend the special session in Northampton’s Guildhall next Thursday May 15 to approve the authority’s governance and committee arrangements for the year ahead.

Voters went to the polls last Thursday (1 May) to elect 76 WNC councillors across the area on a four-year term representing their local communities alongside contested elections for a number of town and parish councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the new political make-up of WNC is 42 Reform UK councillors, 17 Conservative councillors, 9 Labour councillors, 6 Liberal Democrat councillors and 2 Independent councillors.

All members of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are expected to attend the special session in Northampton’s Guildhall next Thursday May 15 to approve the authority’s governance and committee arrangements for the year ahead.

With the majority of seats, Reform UK has political control of the Council, so will form WNC’s new political administration and leadership and will be working with council officers to deliver their priorities for residents and businesses.

The new political make-up means changes are required to the council’s governance and political balance, which must be considered and approved at Annual Council on May 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes electing a new council Chairman and Vice-Chairman, appointing a new council leader and confirming new cabinet members, and agreeing the membership of the various committees that councillors sit on, such as those for planning and scrutiny.

Work is well underway on preparations ahead of the meeting, which will take place in the Great Hall of the Guildhall next Thursday from 6pm.

The council is also in the process of planning and arranging its usual but extensive councillors induction and training programme for the 76 new members, so they are informed and ready to start representing their local communities.

The agenda and reports for Annual Council will be published shortly on the council’s website.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting in the Guildhall at 5pm on Thursday, 15 May or alternatively can watch it live online on the West Northamptonshire Council - YouTube channel.