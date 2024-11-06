Long-standing Northamptonshire Conservative councillor resigns due to 'increasing work commitments abroad'

A Northamptonshire Conservative, who has been a councillor for more than a decade, has resigned due to “increasing work commitments abroad”.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen will step down as a Conservative councillor on the Nene Valley ward with “immediate effect”, as announced by the West Northamptonshire Conservative group today (Wednesday November 6).

The councillor, who began her political career in 2015 as a councillor at South Northamptonshire Council, says she can “no longer provide her residents with the level of dedication she expects to deliver”.

A statement from the political party said: “The Conservative group on West Northamptonshire Council regrets to announce that Cllr Lizzy Bowen has resigned as a member of the council with immediate effect. Lizzy’s increasing work commitments abroad have led her to conclude that she can no longer provide her residents with the level of dedication she expects to deliver in the role.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen.

"Lizzy began her local government career in 2015 at South Northamptonshire Council, before going on to be elected to Northamptonshire County Council in 2017. With her background in farming, business and as a local magistrate, Lizzy achieved a swift promotion to the County Council cabinet and thereafter to Deputy Leader of the authority.

Councillor Adam Brown, leader of the Conservative Group, added: “Lizzy has a distinguished track record in local government, and her knowledge and experience will be sorely missed. I hope that she will look back on her achievements with pride, and I wish her the very best for the future.”

More recently, Cllr Bowen held the role as cabinet member for Housing, Leisure, Culture and Tourism in the West Northants shadow authority cabinet in the run-up to the 2021 local government reorganisation. After being re-elected in the 2021 elections, Cllr Bowen became the cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, before stepping down from the cabinet position in 2022 due to “family reasons”.