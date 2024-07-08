Defeated Labour candidate selected as Northamptonshire crime commissioner's preferred deputy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former special constable, who stood in the General Election for the Daventry seat, has been selected as Northamptonshire crime commissioner’s preferred deputy.

On Friday (July 5), hours after Ms Kimani found out she would not be taking a seat in Parliament, new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, announced that she had selected the former special constable as he preferred deputy.

Labour’s Danielle Stone was elected to the role in May this year, after Northamptonshire residents took to the polls. Outgoing commissioner, Stephen Mold, left under a cloud of smoke after he used a misogynistic term when talking about the now chief fire officer.

Marianne Kimani.

Ms Stone said: “I’ve been clear that as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, I want to rebuild trust in policing and strengthen the ties between our communities and their police and fire services. We need to reshape our relationships with partners and build stability and resilience.

“I am passionate about the fact that local voices will be at the heart of how we move forward. I know that Marianne has the skills and commitment to give us more capacity in all these areas.

“This is a time of change and renewal and the responsibilities of PFCCs are continuing to grow and evolve. Marianne’s support, and her commitment to Northamptonshire, will be vital in delivering better engagement and making a difference to people’s lives.”

According to the Officer for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Ms Kimani has lived in Northamptonshire for more than 25 years and has “significant leadership experience” as a senior manager in mental healthcare. She has also served Northamptonshire Police as a Special Constable.

Ms Kimani said: “I have focussed on serving the community in my life and career and I share Danielle Stone’s focus on fairness and integrity.

"As Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner I know I could help shape policies that protect people and enhance policing and fire services. I’m looking forward to setting out how I believe I can support the Commissioner.”

The Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will support Ms Stone to deliver her priorities for policing and fire services in the county. The Deputy will help shape the Police, Fire and Crime Plan and assist in holding the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer to account to make sure they provide services that keep communities safe across the county.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said that as her Deputy, Ms Kimani would also play a crucial role in making sure that the voice of the public is heard, and that their priorities are reflected in both policing and the Fire Service.