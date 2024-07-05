Full General Election 2024 results across all seven seats in Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
All three North Northamptonshire seats – Wellingborough and Rushden, Kettering and Corby and East Northamptonshire – are all now held by Labour MPs.
Both Northampton seats – Northampton North and Northampton South – have also changed hands to be held by Labour.
But the remaining two West Northamptonshire seats – South Northamptonshire and Daventry – have been held by the Conservatives, despite a national landslide victory for Labour and the Tories’ worst ever General Election result.
Below are the full General Election 2024 results for all seven Northamptonshire constituencies
Corby and East Northamptonshire
Lee Barron (Labour) - 21,020
Karen Elizabeth Blott (Independent) - 422
Lee Forster (Green) - 2,507
Chris Lofts (Lib Dem) - 2,191
Eddie McDonald (Reform) - 8,760
Tom Pursglove (Conservative) - 14,689
Elected: Labour’s Lee Barron
Daventry
Stuart Andrew (Conservative) – 17,872
Marianne Kimani (Labour) – 14,860
Scott Cameron (Reform) - 10,636
Jonathan Harris (Lib Dem) – 6,755
Clare Slater (Green) – 2,959
Elected: Conservative’s Stuart Andrew
Kettering
Philip Hollobone (Conservative) - 14,189
Rosie Wrighting (Labour) - 18,009
Emily Fedorowycz (Green) - 7,004
Crispian Besley (Reform) - 8,468
Jim Hakewill (Independent) - 1,057
Sarah Ryan (Lib Dem) - 1,357
Matthew Murphy (SDP) - 85
Jehad Soliman Aburamadan (ADF) - 62
Elected: Labour’s Rosie Wrighting
Northampton North
Lucy Rigby (Labour) - 18,209
Dan Bennett (Conservative) - 9,195
Antony Antoniou (Reform) - 7,010
Eishar Kaur Bassan (Green) - 2,558
Khalid Razzaq (Worker’s Party) - 1,531
Paul Clark (Independent) - 1,059
Chris Leggett (Lib Dems) - 2,251
Elected: Labour’s Lucy Rigby
Northampton South
Jill Hope (Lib Dems) - 3,193
Andrew Lewer (Conservatives) – 12,819
Tony Owens (Reform UK) – 8,210
Mike Reader (Labour) – 16,801
Katie Simpson (TUSC) – 296
Simon Sneddon (Green) - 2,398
Penelope Lucy Tollitt (Climate) - 98
Elected: Labour’s Mike Reader
South Northamptonshire
Rufia Ashraf (Labour) - 15,504
Sarah Bool (Conservatives) - 19,191
Ian McCord (Independent) - 1,556
Paul Hogan (Reform) - 8,962
Stewart Tolley (Lib Dems) - 4,989
Emmie Williamson (Green) - 3,040
Mick Stott (Worker’s Party) - 246
Stuart McCutcheon (Independent) - 209
Elected: Conservative’s Sarah Bool
Wellingborough and Rushden
Gen Kitchen (Labour) - 17,734
David Goss (Conservative) - 12,248
Ben Habib (Reform) - 9,456
Christopher Townsend (Lib Dem)- 1,570
Jeremy Brittin (Green) - 2,704
Jeremy Brittin (SDP) - 273
Elected: Labour’s Gen Kitchen
To catch up on the night’s events in the north of the county, visit the Northamptonshire Telegraph’s live blog here.
To catch up on the night’s events in the west of the county, visit the Chronicle & Echo’s live blog here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.