Full General Election 2024 results across all seven seats in Northamptonshire

Five out of the seven Northamptonshire parliamentary seats have been won by Labour.

All three North Northamptonshire seats – Wellingborough and Rushden, Kettering and Corby and East Northamptonshire – are all now held by Labour MPs.

Both Northampton seats – Northampton North and Northampton South – have also changed hands to be held by Labour.

But the remaining two West Northamptonshire seats – South Northamptonshire and Daventry – have been held by the Conservatives, despite a national landslide victory for Labour and the Tories’ worst ever General Election result.

Top row from left to right: Mike Reader for Northampton South, Lucy Rigby for Northampton North, Sarah Bool for South Northamptonshire and Stuart Andrew for Daventry.Bottom row from left to right: Lee Barron for Corby and East Northamptonshire, Rosie Wrighting for Kettering and Gen Kitchen for Wellingborough and Rushden.

Below are the full General Election 2024 results for all seven Northamptonshire constituencies

Corby and East Northamptonshire

Lee Barron (Labour) - 21,020

Karen Elizabeth Blott (Independent) - 422

Lee Forster (Green) - 2,507

Chris Lofts (Lib Dem) - 2,191

Eddie McDonald (Reform) - 8,760

Tom Pursglove (Conservative) - 14,689

Elected: Labour’s Lee Barron

Daventry

Stuart Andrew (Conservative) – 17,872

Marianne Kimani (Labour) – 14,860

Scott Cameron (Reform) - 10,636

Jonathan Harris (Lib Dem) – 6,755

Clare Slater (Green) – 2,959

Elected: Conservative’s Stuart Andrew

Kettering

Philip Hollobone (Conservative) - 14,189

Rosie Wrighting (Labour) - 18,009

Emily Fedorowycz (Green) - 7,004

Crispian Besley (Reform) - 8,468

Jim Hakewill (Independent) - 1,057

Sarah Ryan (Lib Dem) - 1,357

Matthew Murphy (SDP) - 85

Jehad Soliman Aburamadan (ADF) - 62

Elected: Labour’s Rosie Wrighting

Northampton North

Lucy Rigby (Labour) - 18,209

Dan Bennett (Conservative) - 9,195

Antony Antoniou (Reform) - 7,010

Eishar Kaur Bassan (Green) - 2,558

Khalid Razzaq (Worker’s Party) - 1,531

Paul Clark (Independent) - 1,059

Chris Leggett (Lib Dems) - 2,251

Elected: Labour’s Lucy Rigby

Northampton South

Jill Hope (Lib Dems) - 3,193

Andrew Lewer (Conservatives) – 12,819

Tony Owens (Reform UK) – 8,210

Mike Reader (Labour) – 16,801

Katie Simpson (TUSC) – 296

Simon Sneddon (Green) - 2,398

Penelope Lucy Tollitt (Climate) - 98

Elected: Labour’s Mike Reader

South Northamptonshire

Rufia Ashraf (Labour) - 15,504

Sarah Bool (Conservatives) - 19,191

Ian McCord (Independent) - 1,556

Paul Hogan (Reform) - 8,962

Stewart Tolley (Lib Dems) - 4,989

Emmie Williamson (Green) - 3,040

Mick Stott (Worker’s Party) - 246

Stuart McCutcheon (Independent) - 209

Elected: Conservative’s Sarah Bool

Wellingborough and Rushden

Gen Kitchen (Labour) - 17,734

David Goss (Conservative) - 12,248

Ben Habib (Reform) - 9,456

Christopher Townsend (Lib Dem)- 1,570

Jeremy Brittin (Green) - 2,704

Jeremy Brittin (SDP) - 273

Elected: Labour’s Gen Kitchen

