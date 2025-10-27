WNC tries to clarify rules after angry dog walkers say they are STILL UNCLEAR over £100 fines at popular park in Northampton

WNC has moved to clarify enforcement rules that have led to angry dog walkers being fined £100 at a popular park in Northampton.

As the Chronicle & Echo reported last week, on Wednesday, October 9, enforcement officers from Kingdom, acting for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), reportedly issued £100 fines under the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to dog walkers at Hunsbury Hill Country Park.

Signs at the entrance to the park’s play area – which leads into a larger open field – state that dogs are not allowed. But walkers reaching the field from the car park must pass the play area, prompting calls for a clear boundary line.

The Chronicle & Echo and Conservative councillor Pinder Chauhan (Hunsbury ward)have raised these concerns to WNC.

Responding to calls for clarity, Reform Cllr Andrew Last, WNC’s cabinet member for HR, corporate and regulatory services, told the Chron: “Following concerns raised by local residents and the ward councillor, additional patrols have been prioritised in this area.

“In locations without fencing around play areas, the play surface itself is used to define the enforcement boundary.

“While we cannot comment on individual Fixed Penalty Notices, the paperwork explains clearly how to challenge a notice if someone wishes to do so. This must be done through Kingdom LA Support. If, after this, someone is still not satisfied with the outcome, they can use the council’s complaints process, which is explained on our website."

Earlier, on social media, Cllr Pinder Chauhan told residents: “I know there has been a lot of upset regarding the lack of clarity regarding rules around dogs in parks. I have asked for clarity on what the rules are, please see below:

Dogs must be on leads when on play safety surfaces and near to any parks play equipment.

When sporting events are being held, dogs must be on a lead, but are okay off lead if no sporting event is taking place.

“I requested for the signage to be updated for more clarity to residents. The request was rejected, therefore I am now in the process of escalating this further.

“I would love to report back, that I have sorted this, I have not as of yet. However, I am very conscious of the feedback that has been given by residents and am pushing to get this sorted for you asap.”

Residents reacted online with many saying they were still confused, one said: “We have not been fined but have walked our dogs on these fields for over 20 years as responsible dog owners with no problems, we love it there and so do our dogs, such a shame these confusing rules have to be introduced.”

Another said: “Please confirm the exact distance of near! This can be interpreted as 5cm or 50 metres.”

Another added: “A very ambiguous statement. How near is near?”

Another wrote: “This is pointless. It needs to be fenced off. My safe distance from the play area could be totally different from those dishing out the fines.”

One said: “Signs so unclear, today we saw two people walk their dogs off lead towards the play area from the bottom field but there is no sign there at that end so you would not know it is not allowed to walk there at all.”

Responding, Cllr Chauhan said: “I agree with all of the comments above, the signage is very unclear and I am fighting this. The signage does need to be made clear.”

Kingdom declined to comment to this newspaper’s approach.

This is becoming a pattern with Kingdom enforcement workers. Recently, dog walkers at Far Cotton Rec were also fined £100 each – again, under disputed circumstances.

A number of residents were fined for walking their dogs off lead at the park on Monday, September 29, around midday. When The Chron visited, the signs at the entrance were found to be small, unclear, and contradictory. One said dogs must be on leads at all times; another – hidden behind a tree – said dogs must be on leads only when sport is taking place. No sporting activity was happening when residents were fined.

And in February, a mother was left in tears after being confronted by an ‘aggressive’ Kingdom worker at Abington Park during half term. On that occasion too, signage was contradictory: one sign said dogs must be kept on a lead, while another directly below said no dogs are allowed.