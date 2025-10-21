'RIDICULOUS': Dog walkers fined £100 each at a popular leafy country park in Northampton and slam 'unclear' signage

Dog walkers say they were wrongly fined £100 each at a popular leafy country park in Northampton – and have slammed the council and their enforcement contractors as ‘ridiculous’.

Signs at the entrance of Hunsbury Hill Country Park’s play area – which also leads into a much larger wider open field – state that it is an offence to let dogs enter. But residents say the area isn’t fenced or clearly marked, leaving it unclear where the restriction begins and ends.

On Wednesday, October 9, enforcement officers from Kingdom, working on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), were reportedly handing out £100 fines under the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to dog walkers on the field.

Many say the signs could easily be interpreted as banning dogs from the entire country park, not just the small play area, and have accused the council and its contractors of poor communication.

One dog walker said: “The new signs now say dogs must not enter the area at all. This now means that families out for a dog walk can no longer use the play equipment even if the dogs are on a lead. This is ridiculous. Spoiling it for everyone.”

Another added: “Our children’s play areas don’t have clear boundaries like at Kislingbury, where they’re fenced. I don’t have a dog, but I really can’t see how this can be managed. I wouldn’t want dogs running around loose, but surely dogs on short leads aren’t a problem.”

A third said: “Without the area being fenced off it appears impossible to police this successfully.”

Residents have now called on the council to publish a clear map showing the exact boundaries of the PSPO area. Conservative councillor Pinder Chauhan (Hunsbury ward) says she has raised a complaint regarding the signage to WNC.

Chronicle and Echo has asked WNC to confirm the boundaries, how many fines were issued on October 9, and how enforcement is being carried out in areas without fencing. WNC has not yet responded.

Kingdom declined to comment to this newspaper’s approach.

This is becoming a pattern with Kingdom enforcement workers. Recently, dog walkers at Far Cotton Rec were also fined £100 each – again, under disputed circumstances.

A number of residents were fined for walking their dogs off lead at the park on Monday, September 29, around midday. When The Chron visited, the signs at the entrance were found to be small, unclear, and contradictory. One said dogs must be on leads at all times; another – hidden behind a tree – said dogs must be on leads only when sport is taking place. No sporting activity was happening when residents were fined.

And in February, a mother was left in tears after being confronted by an ‘aggressive’ Kingdom worker at Abington Park during half term. On that occasion too, signage was contradictory: one sign said dogs must be kept on a lead, while another directly below said no dogs are allowed.

An ex-Kingdom employee previously told the Chronicle & Echo about the “grim reality” of working as an enforcement officer. He also claimed the council receives a 40 per cent cut of each ticket.