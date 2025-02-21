WNC apologises after 'aggressive' litter warden reduces mother to tears at Northampton park over confusing signage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council has apologised after a mother was left “embarrassed” and “in tears” by an “aggressive” litter warden patrolling a busy Northampton park during the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (February 18), during the February half-term, litter wardens from Kingdom, contracted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), were enforcing fines at Abington Park, fining parents with dogs £100.

However, the signage at the park is contradictory. One sign on a lamppost at the entrance near the kids' play area says all dogs must be kept on a lead, while another sign immediately below it says no dogs are allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first sign was put up by the former Borough Council, which ceased to exist in 2021. The second sign is from WNC which took over the former Borough Council.

Contradictory signage at Abington Park, where one sign says dogs must be kept on a lead, while another bans dogs entirely

A woman at the park, who was fined when he dog was on a lead, sat quietly by her side, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. My friend was in tears. The Kingdom workers were aggressive and made her cry. She was so embarrassed and upset. Our kids were just there playing. We had no clue about the rules.

"I also asked the first time where all the signs were, as nothing was obvious, and one man said he didn’t know because he wasn’t from here. We went to look at the sign after being fined and saw the two contradicting signs.

"It’s a ridiculous rule anyway, because where does the barrier begin for no dogs? There are dogs running all over the grass areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, WNC said: “The previous signs were not removed in error, and we sincerely apologise for any confusion this may have caused. We are taking immediate action to remove the incorrect signage and will conduct checks to ensure that all signage is clear and understandable for the public.

Contradictory signage at Abington Park, where one sign says dogs must be kept on a lead, while another bans dogs entirely

“During this period, any Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) issued in this location will be reviewed. Individuals who have received an FPN have the right to challenge the ticket, with the process clearly outlined on the paperwork provided.

“The council works closely with our contracted partner, Kingdom LA Support, to ensure that the service meets our high standards. The contract is monitored to ensure that performance and conduct are as required by the Council. Any complaints about the service are taken seriously and reviewed appropriately by both partners.”

Kingdom has been contacted for comment.

In a recent interview with the Chronicle & Echo, a former Kingdom worker, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out about the “grim reality” of how the company operates in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I’m speaking out because of the grim reality of the job. The things you have to do, the lengths you have to go to keep your job – it’s not a way to get up every morning and go to work. I felt rubbish.

"Because ticket numbers were low and people were refusing details, we were told that if we had to spend an entire eight-hour shift following someone to obtain their details, then that is what we were to do. You were told to leave your morals and integrity at the door."

Another ex-employee said: "The job description is not the reality. It’s totally different from what they advertise. It’s just battering people, and I wasn’t prepared to do it anymore. It was awful."

In response, a Kingdom spokeswoman said: “We are committed to fair employment practices and strongly refute any suggestion our officers are encouraged to act improperly. Where any instances of improper conduct are brought to our attention, we act immediately to resolve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a long-standing partnership with West Northamptonshire Council that is designed to reduce littering and anti-social behaviour. While people don’t enjoy receiving fines, we act within strict parameters.”