Dog walkers are reportedly being ‘targeted’ and fined £100 EACH for walking their pets off lead at a popular park in Northampton – despite the warning signs being contradictory… and it’s not the first time this has happened.

‘Litter wardens’ from Kingdom, contracted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), who enforce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) in the county, have been slammed for ‘targeting’ visitors at Far Cotton Recreation Ground.

A flurry of residents were fined for walking their dogs off lead at the park on Monday, September 29, at around midday.

Chronicle & Echo went down to the park and found that the two very small signs at the car park entrance are contradictory, with one even hidden behind a tree.

Here's the small signs at the entrance of Far Cotton Rec. Both of the dog signs are the small ones below the bigger ones above them on each pole.

One sign says dogs must be on leads at all times; the other, just next to it, says dogs must be on leads when there is sport taking place on the field.

With two out of three tiny signs located only at the main entrance, some visitors are likely to miss it, especially since the park can be accessed from its entire perimeter.

One walker said: “I walked on to the rec past the chemist and community centre doors. I feel that they [Kingdom] were sitting in their car waiting, as they approached me within minutes.

“I definitely feel that those of us that received a ticket on 29th September around 12:30 pm were targeted.

This sign (bottom) says dogs must be on leads at all times.

“I appealed straight away. I took photos of the signs that definitely contradict each other and the fact that there is only one sign close to the car park entrance that states dogs should be on leads at all times. The signs are not clearly visible either; you would only see the signs if you walked on the outskirts of the grounds.”

She added: “They had also blocked the cars belonging to the midwives, who were unable to attend a home birth they had been called to, and another team had to be sent from somewhere else.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “Before sending out enforcement officers WNC should ensure that the correct signs are installed around the park, big enough to be seen. To send enforcement officers prior to that is just wrong and totally unfair to residents. There was not even a warning given by officers like they gave for the new junction boxes in town. I was told that the officers waited in a car, targeted and followed one resident to give them a fine. £100 is a weeks shopping money for some families.

“I’ve had no response from the council. We need correct signage so people know exactly what is legal. The signage does not represent the PSPO for that park. It seems an unbelievable way to raise extra funds for a struggling council.”

This sign says dogs must be on leads only when sport is taking place.

In response, Reform councillor Andrew Last, cabinet member for HR, Corporate and Regulatory Services, said: “A Public Spaces Protection Order is in place at Far Cotton Recreation Ground, as it is across West Northamptonshire. Signs are displayed where they are needed, and our officers make regular checks to replace them if any have gone missing.

“While we cannot comment on individual Fixed Penalty Notices, the paperwork explains clearly how to challenge a notice if someone wishes to do so. This must be done through Kingdom LA Support at www.lasupport.co.uk/westnorthamptonshire.

“If, after this, someone is still not satisfied with the outcome, they can use our council’s complaints process, which is explained on our website.”

This is not the first time this has happened. In February, a Kingdom worker made a mother cry while patrolling Abington Park during the school half term. On that day, the signage at the park was once again contradictory. One sign on a lamppost at the entrance near the kids' play area says all dogs must be kept on a lead, while another sign immediately below it says no dogs are allowed.

In response, a Kingdom spokeswoman previously said: “We are committed to fair employment practices and strongly refute any suggestion our officers are encouraged to act improperly. Where any instances of improper conduct are brought to our attention, we act immediately to resolve them.

“We have a long-standing partnership with West Northamptonshire Council that is designed to reduce littering and anti-social behaviour. While people don’t enjoy receiving fines, we act within strict parameters.”

In a recent interview with the Chronicle & Echo, a former Kingdom worker spoke out about the “grim reality” of how the company operates in the town.