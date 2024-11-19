'Grim reality': WNC contractor denies claims from former Northampton town centre litter warden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A firm which issues fines to people who drop litter and cigarette ends on the streets of Northampton ‘strongly refute’ claims made by a former employee.

The ex Kingdom worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, decided to speak out in a bid to change how the practice is carried out by the company which is contracted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to enforce litter fines in the town.

He recently left Kingdom after 15 months, having worked his way up to a team leader role and earning £2,400 a month.

He said: "I’m speaking out because of the grim reality of the job. You’re hiding in cars, driving up and down the streets...it’s wrong."

West Northamptonshire Council litter wardens were criticised for their approach in 2022

"The things you have to do, the lengths you have to go to keep your job — it’s not a way to get up every morning and go to work. I felt rubbish. “No one wants to be working there."

He continued: “There’s an expectation when you’re not achieving tickets and you’re on the ‘watch list’, you will do anything to get them to keep your job and get your next wage slip. People were living on a month-by-month or week-by-week basis to make sure they were earning, to put food on the table.

"Because ticket numbers were low and people were refusing details, we were told if we had to spend an entire eight-hour shift following a person to obtain their details, then that is what we were to do.

"You were told to leave your morals and integrity at the door. You’re expected to go out on Christmas Eve and issue the same amount of tickets. We hated it. We all sat down and said enough is enough.

"We were told to threaten people with police action and court. It was horrendous. There were seven workers, now there’s one."

He revealed the daily and monthly ticket quotas staff were pressured to meet, with financial incentives for higher numbers.

The former worker claimed: "They expect a minimum number of tickets a day, which is five a day, or 100 tickets a month per person. A fine is between £100 and £150. It’s based on commission after 10 tickets a week; anything after 10, you earn £5 a ticket. You are financially incentivised to ticket more people.

"With their new contract, they want a minimum of 600 tickets a month in total, regardless of how many staff are there."

The former worker said Kingdom’s employees are instructed to patrol specific ‘hotspot’ areas in Northampton to maximise ticketing. And if workers have little success in those areas, they are reportedly told to get in their cars and move to other busy areas.

He said: "They expect you to target the NHS, outside hospitals, the train station, Cheyne Walk, adult schools. We were told that’s where a lot of smokers are, that’s where we should go."

“They provided a car, which again they could track, and expected us to move if we weren’t doing well. We’d drive up and down the Wellingborough Road, Kettering Road, Kingsley, Abington Street — basically where it’s busy.

"They told us to use the car for surveillance, basically hide in the car, and use surveillance techniques to catch people.”

He went on to claim what is expected of them each day in terms of ticket quotas.

He said: “A good day now on the job is getting one or two tickets, because people know what we do now. About 18 months ago, a good day would be four or five a day. Now, no, you’d be lucky to hit one or two a day. Which is why we were then sent out to the factories in Swan Valley, Moulton Park, just sit there, work out when the shift changes are.”

He says the council receives a 40 per cent cut of each ticket, which are between £100 and £150 each.

He said: "Because they pay the council a percentage of the price of the ticket, the more they make, the better it is for the council.

"The council doesn’t pay them at all. Kingdom pays the council to do the contract. Kingdom has promised to pay the council X amount of money a month from November 1. Let’s say it’s £5k a month, that’s what they’re expected to pay, so they aim for 600 tickets a month, which is between £60k to £90k a month. The council gets £5k, and Kingdom keeps the rest."

The ex-employee explained that by refusing to share personal information, the public often avoid fines. He said: "By not providing details, you will get away without a fine. 10 out of 10 times."

He has now called for changes to improve how enforcement is carried out.

He said: "I accept that littering is bad and something needs to be done about it. However, I think there needs to be a change in the law about how it’s done and regulated."

Backing up the former worker’s claims, another former worker said: “It’s a job you can’t do. We’ve got targets, even though they don’t call it that. If you can’t see any littering, what can you do?"

"My mental health had been suffering. One of the managers said we can follow people for miles. He said if needs be follow somebody for the whole day."

"The job description is not the reality, it’s totally different from what they advertise. It’s just battering people, and I wasn’t prepared to do it anymore. It was awful."

“If you didn’t get tickets in the first couple of hours you'd feel anxious, because you want to meet the targets.”

Responding, a Kingdom spokeswoman said: “We are committed to fair employment practices and strongly refute any suggestion our officers are encouraged to act improperly. Where any instances of improper conduct are brought to our attention, we act immediately to resolve them.

“We have a long-standing partnership with West Northamptonshire Council that is designed to reduce littering and anti-social behaviour. While people don’t enjoy receiving fines, we act within strict parameters.

“Firstly, all our officers are required by law to be clearly identifiable to the public while on duty. Officers must wear uniforms with visible logos, high-visibility clothing, and body cameras at all times when patrolling. Any failure to adhere to this requirement would be a breach of our standards, and appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

"Our officers may use vans for transport between locations, but patrols are conducted on foot. Additionally, all vehicles are GPS-tracked and monitored weekly to ensure they are used as intended, and further training is provided if any issues are identified.

“All Kingdom staff are paid above the Real Living Wage and have guaranteed full-time hours within their contracts.

"We do not set enforcement targets and it is incorrect and misleading to suggest we do. Instead, we engage openly with our officers to ensure that council expectations are met, fostering a collaborative partnership that benefits both the council and the community.

“At Kingdom, our goal is not to generate income through fines. The suggested figure of £70,000 in monthly fines is not accurate and is not representative of our actual enforcement activity. Any fines issued are strictly in response to littering and fly-tipping offences.

“We take pride in the positive impact of our partnership with West Northamptonshire Council. Littering and fly-tipping affect everyone, and we work actively with the community to mitigate these issues, helping to reduce environmental impact and the associated costs of clean-up for the council. Our enforcement actions are only directed at individuals who are observed littering or fly-tipping.”

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “We are aware that some concerns have been raised about working practices and we are engaging with our contractors to ensure that work is being carried out in accordance with the current terms.”