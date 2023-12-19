Plans unveiled to build 450 homes on farmland opposite quiet village near Northampton

“What was once a peaceful place to live has recently turned into an utter nightmare.”

Proposals have been revealed to build 450 homes on land the size of 29 football pitches next to a quiet village near Northampton.

Plans have been revealed to build 450 new homes on 52 acre farmland north of Roman Road opposite Harpole.

The applicant, Davidsons Developments Ltd, has officially submitted a request to West Northants Council (WNC) for advice on whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the massive housing development next to Harpole. Within that document, is the plans for the 450 homes.

450 homes could be build on the land, within the red boundary, opposite Harpole

This comes following Davidsons Developments Ltd’s recent planning permission to build a roundabout at the Roman Road junction into Harpole to serve the proposed 450 homes, and plans for a footpath linking Roman Road to Berrywood Road.

A Harpole resident objected to the approved roundabout plans, saying: “Of late, we have experienced an increased traffic flow through our village due to the Sandy Lane road closure.

“I can only assume this roundabout would be built to provide access to the housing developments. My concern is that Harpole will be used as a shortcut to reach the A4500, as most free traffic is doing at present, causing significant concern for residents.

“What was once a peaceful place to live has recently turned into an utter nightmare. We have diverted traffic clogging our streets at peak times.

“Could it be considered that most of the traffic entering and exiting the new developments could be directed onto New Sandy Lane just to spare Harpole? Otherwise, the situation we are encountering at present will only get worse. Common sense needs to be applied here.

“The village has experienced an increase in through traffic. This issue needs to be addressed before it's too late."

Davidsons Developments Ltd’s housing plan consists of two main components:

Full Planning Application:

This phase focuses on constructing 100 new homes, addressing detailed plans for the homes' appearance, connectivity for vehicles and pedestrians, the overall landscape, drainage systems, and essential infrastructure.

Outline Planning Application:

This part considers the potential construction of up to 350 additional homes. While specific details are postponed for later decisions, the plan includes provisions for public spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, a play area, and all necessary works, encompassing drainage and landscaping.

WNC has acknowledged the application but is yet to respond.

The project is part of a broader project known as N4 'Northampton West SUE,' a sustainable urban extension, aiming to bring a total of 2,550 planned dwellings to the Northampton West SUE area, according to planning papers.

Multiple housing developments are currently being built in the area, including Norwood Quarter, Western Gate, Harlestone Park and more. Once complete, the area will be home to thousands of new residents.