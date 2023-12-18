Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as temporary traffic lights in a busy area of Northampton have been removed – but more are on their way in the New Year.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place for months between Duston and Harpole: in Roman Road, Berrywood Road and New Sandy Lane.

The temporary traffic lights have now been removed and the new roundabout at the junction with Sandy Lane has opened.

Temporary traffic lights in Berrywood Road have been removed and the new roundabout has opened at its junction with Sandy Lane

West Northants Council (WNC) has today (Monday, December 18) revealed the next steps of the works…which includes more temporary lights.

A council spokeswoman said: “Traffic management lights have been removed from Berrywood Road.

“In January, new signage will be installed, which will include some temporary traffic management.

“Once the new Toucan Crossing has been commissioned and the roundabout signs installed, the roundabout will snagged by the highway authority and put onto maintenance.”

Contractor Chasetown Civil Engineering have been working in the area since June as part of reconstruction works and the realignment of the road and roundabout.

The roadworks are part of wider plans to accommodate new housing developments in the area, of which there are five: Western Gate, Norwood Quarter, Harlestone Park, Dallington Grange and St Michael’s Park.

According to WNC, Sandy Lane is expected to reopen on March 31.

Duston Parish Council (DPC) has been critical of the roadworks in the past, previously saying they are ‘simply unacceptable’.

In the summer, DPC penned a scathing open letter to WNC criticising the plans.

The letter said: “DPC is concerned about the proposed roadworks...representing approximately nine months of frustration and chaos for local residents.

“DPC is deeply troubled by the potential impact these works will have on thousands of people, businesses and other organisations.

“The amount of housing development planned in West Northamptonshire is overwhelming. In November, we outlined concerns regarding infrastructure, traffic and road network, affordable housing, wildlife and ensuring sufficient community infrastructure levy.

“We are concerned about the effects the roadworks will have on our local road network.

"It is likely that our already congested roads will become even more gridlocked. This will have a negative impact on the daily lives of those who live and work in our community. We are expecting huge pressure on local routes through Duston.”