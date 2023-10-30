Watch incredible drone footage of drastic changes to Northampton countryside to make way for hundreds of houses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a look at incredible drone footage showing the drastic changes to Northampton countryside to make way for hundreds of new homes.

Northampton resident Simon Newton, who runs Air 3 Media, has recorded some amazing drone footage of housing developments being built between Harpole and Duston, in Sandy Lane.

There are currently three housing developments being constructed in the area: Western Gate, Norwood Quarter and Harlestone Park as well as the 10-month closure of the busy Sandy Lane road.

Drone footage of the new housing developments (left) between Harpole and Duston, and the new roundabout being built at Sandy lane (right)

Sandy Lane has been closed to all traffic since June 12 while contractor Chasetown Civil Engineering completes ten-month reconstruction works to accommodate the developments. West Northants Council confirmed today (Monday, October 30) that Sandy Lane is on track to reopen in March 2024.

Western Gate is being built on Sandy Lane opposite the entrance into the village of Harpole. Construction work started on site in early 2022 and houses have been up for sale for months. This is a Bovis Homes and Linden Homes development. There will be 439 homes in total once complete, according to Bovis Homes, of which 15 percent will be ‘affordable’ housing.

Norwood Quarter, which is situated in Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane, is being built by Miller Homes. Once complete, Norwood Quarter will feature a total of 349 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, 52 of which will be affordable homes, according to Miller Homes. When construction of the current phase of homes is complete, Miller Homes has plans to build further phases of the development over the next couple of years.

