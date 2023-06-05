PICTURES: Here's every major housing estate which is currently being built in Northampton

4 . Norwood Quarter

The site, which is situated in Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane, in Duston, is being built by Miller Homes. A Miller Homes spokesman said: "Once complete, Norwood Quarter will feature a total of 349 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, 52 of which will be affordable homes. When construction of the current phase of homes is complete, Miller Homes has plans to build further phases of the development over the next couple of years." Photo: Google