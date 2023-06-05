PICTURES: Here's every major housing estate which is currently being built in Northampton

Here’s a list of all the major housing estates which are currently being built in Northampton.
Thousands of homes are currently being built in and around Northampton at the moment.
This newspaper has compiled a comprehensive list of all the major estates going up at the moment.
1. Housing developments in Northampton
All the major housing developments in Northampton Photo: Google
2. Western Gate
Western Gate is being built on Sandy Lane opposite the entrance into the village of Harpole. Construction work started on site in early 2022 and houses have been up for sale for months. This is a Bovis Homes and Linden Homes development. There will be 439 homes in total once complete, according to Bovis Homes. A Bovis Homes spokesman said a total of 15 percent of homes at Western Gate will be affordable housing. Photo: Google
3. Harlestone Park
This estate is being built just off of New Sandy Lane, between Harpole and Duston. Bloor Homes started constructing the new homes in February 2023. The first phase of 98 dwellings is currently under construction. Eventually there will be 430 new two, three, four and five bedroom homes, built in four phases at Harlestone Park. Photo: Google
4. Norwood Quarter
The site, which is situated in Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane, in Duston, is being built by Miller Homes. A Miller Homes spokesman said: "Once complete, Norwood Quarter will feature a total of 349 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, 52 of which will be affordable homes. When construction of the current phase of homes is complete, Miller Homes has plans to build further phases of the development over the next couple of years." Photo: Google