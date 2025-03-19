Major plans submitted to improve flood defences at flood-hit holiday park in Northampton

Major plans have been submitted to improve flood defences at a flood-hit holiday park in Northampton.

The owners of Billing Aquadrome, Meadow Bay Villages, have applied for permission to carry out work aimed at reducing flood risk and improving drainage at the site.

The plan includes creating drainage channels called swales, removing embankments, and repairing the riverbank to manage water flow and prevent further damage.

Billing Aquadrome, situated on a flood plain, has suffered severe flooding several times in the last five years, including four in 2024, leading to evacuations and prolonged displacement. In response, this planning application is an early step in a broader strategy to secure the site.

Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024. Credit: Richard Durham

In late 2024, Meadow Bay Villages, WNC, and the Environment Agency agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement long-term flood risk management. Meadow Bay will work with WNC and the Environment Agency to introduce flood defences and other mitigation measures.

A spokesperson for Meadow Bay Villages said: "Following last year’s flooding, we remain fully committed to working closely with West Northamptonshire Council, the Environment Agency, and local stakeholders to secure a long-term solution for Billing Aquadrome.

"This planning application is a key milestone in delivering our long-term vision, ensuring essential investment in both the resort and its flood resilience. Through a comprehensive programme of works, we aim to create a safe and sustainable environment for our customers while meeting critical flood management requirements for Billing and the wider community.

"We have already earmarked significant investment to begin work immediately following approval of the necessary planning applications. We look forward to providing further updates in the coming months."

Geoffrey Smith, CEO of Meadow Bay Villages, previously said: "Flood resilience is our top priority, and addressing this challenge is key to safeguarding the site's future for the benefit of the local community, economy, and visitors alike.

"Meadow Bay Villages has demonstrated unwavering resolve and substantial financial commitment to advancing these initiatives, exemplified by the significant investments already made. It reflects our proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges while continuing to elevate the overall quality of the resort.

"The company is eager to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure these efforts drive the meaningful progress that is urgently required and long overdue.

"Despite the recent challenges, Meadow Bay Villages remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing long-term flood resilience measures. These measures are not just essential to safeguarding the site but are key to unlocking Billing Aquadrome's extraordinary potential to create unforgettable experiences for visitors and holiday homeowners, as well as deliver for the economy of Northamptonshire."

West Northamptonshire Council has set a target decision date for May 23.

Meadow Bay Villages has also recently decided to close Billing Aquadrome’s sister site, Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park, later this year after deeming it a "danger to life."