Caravan park near Northampton set to close for good later this year after being deemed 'a serious risk to life'

A caravan park near Northampton is set to close for good later this year due to ongoing flooding risks.

Meadow Bay Villages (MBV), which owns both Cogenhoe Mill and Billing Aquadrome, has confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo that Cogenhoe Mill, home to 60 caravans, will close later this year due to flood risks at the site.

September is the target date for everyone to be relocated. If suitable accommodations are found sooner, the site could close earlier, according to MBV.

Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive of Meadow Bay Villages, said: "Over the past year, the River Nene has experienced numerous major flood events.

“Since acquiring Cogenhoe Mill in spring 2024, we have been deeply concerned about the ongoing flood risks at the site, which pose not only a significant threat to property but also a serious risk to life.

“In December, we commissioned an independent specialist report to assess the future viability of Cogenhoe Mill. That report has concluded that closure is the only realistic option, despite extensive recent expenditure by us to rectify flood damage. There are currently no national or local flood defence schemes planned that would alter this reality.

“We have written to caravan owners to inform them of the conclusions of the report and set out the next steps. To support them during this transition, we are offering a free relocation to Billing Aquadrome or any suitable site within a 50-mile radius, at no cost. Owners have been asked to confirm their preferred option within 60 days.

“Looking ahead, we have already opened discussions with local authorities, the parish council, and the police to ensure the closure process is managed smoothly and with minimal disruption to the community.

“We understand that the closure of Cogenhoe Mill will be disappointing for many owners and local people. However, given the circumstances, there is no feasible alternative.

"Meadow Bay Villages remains fully committed to the region, as demonstrated by our significant investment in Billing Aquadrome and the surrounding area."

Meanwhile, major changes are planned for Billing Aquadrome, which has also been badly hit by floods in recent years.

MBV has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop Billing Aquadrome, including work to improve flood defences and turn part of the park into a "high-quality" tourist destination.

A smaller section of Billing will be redeveloped into a residential area under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the council.