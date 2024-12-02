Huge changes planned for notorious Northampton holiday park following major floods – including splitting the site in two

Huge changes are planned for a Northampton holiday park which has been hit by major floods four times this year – including splitting the site in two.

Major changes are set to be introduced at Billing Aquadrome following a year blighted by flooding.

The site has seen four major evacuations this year due to severe weather events, with the latest coming in November.

In response to these challenges, site owners Meadow Bay have partnered with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop the site, aiming to improve both flood resilience and long-term sustainability.

Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

A new agreement, known as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlines the redevelopment plans.

The site will be split into two distinct areas: the majority will be transformed into a ‘high-quality’ tourist destination, while part of it will become a separate residential zone.

The MoU states: “The Aquadrome has great potential as a tourist site in West Northamptonshire, but it is in need of investment and change. Meadow Bay is committed to delivering this.”

A designated residential area will be regulated under the Mobile Homes Act 2013 and will be located on land ‘with an acceptable level of flood risk’. However, it is not yet known how many residents will be able to live on this part.

The relocation of residents from the main tourist area will take place gradually over a period of five to ten years. The MoU explains that this approach will “allow time for current residents to make alternative arrangements” and will prioritise the removal of residential use in areas of highest flood risk.

Hundreds of residents are believed to live at Billing Aquadrome for 11 months of the year, staying in hotels for the remaining month to comply with regulations. Many do not have another residential address, despite being required to, leaving them with nowhere to go during flooding incidents. This has led to WNC and public services covering the costs of emergency evacuations.

Flood risk management will be a central part of the redevelopment. According to the MoU, Meadow Bay will work with WNC and the Environment Agency to implement flood defences and other mitigation measures. The MoU adds: “All planning, environmental, and other consents will be secured before any work commences, and these consents will be adhered to at all times.”

A joint working group, chaired by WNC, will oversee the redevelopment, meeting quarterly to discuss updates and proposals. The group will allow both parties to share information, although the council clarified that comments made during these meetings will not bind them to future decisions on planning permissions or other approvals.

Geoffrey Smith, CEO of Meadow Bay Villages said: “The Memorandum of Understanding provides an essential foundation for advancing critical investments in Billing Aquadrome. Flood resilience is our top priority, and addressing this challenge is key to safeguarding the site's future for the benefit of the local community, economy, and visitors alike.

"While the MoU is an important first step, its success depends on a shared commitment to progress these plans.

“Meadow Bay Villages has demonstrated unwavering resolve and substantial financial commitment to advancing these initiatives, exemplified by the significant investments already made. It reflects our proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges while continuing to elevate the overall quality of the resort.

“However, achieving our future ambitions for Billing Aquadrome will require collaboration across all levels.

“The company is eager to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure these efforts drive the meaningful progress that is urgently required and long overdue.

“Despite the recent challenges, Meadow Bay Villages remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing long-term flood resilience measures. These measures are not just essential to safeguarding the site but are key to unlocking Billing Aquadrome's extraordinary potential to create unforgettable experiences for visitors and holiday homeowners as well as deliver for the economy of Northamptonshire.”

Click here to read the MoU in full.