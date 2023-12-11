Completion date pushed back again for 126 new council homes with rooftop gardens in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new completion date has been revealed for new council homes currently being built in Northampton.

126 council properties are currently being built at the former Spring Boroughs council housing estate, off Horsemarket.

The project is being carried out by Northampton Partnership Homes, with Jeakins Weir as the chosen housebuilders.

Here's what the first phase of the development is currently looking like

In April 2021, Berkeley House (60 flats in four blocks) and St Mary’s Court (22 flats in three blocks) were demolished to make way for 126 affordable council houses. It was decided that these former flat blocks were ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

At the time, residents told the Chron there was nothing wrong with their flats.

More than year later, in July 2022, archaeologists on site discovered the remains of a house dating back to the medieval period, delaying the works.

It was only on June 1 of this year that NPH confirmed works had officially started on the first phase of the development, more than two years after the flats were originally demolished.

NPH said at the time that residents who were living in the old flat blocks will be able to move into the new homes in late Spring 2024, ‘when work is expected to be complete’.

However, that completion date has since been pushed back once more, this time to late 2024 – and that’s just for the first phase of development.

A spokeswoman from NPH said: “The development that is currently underway at Castle Street, Spring Boroughs, will comprise of 24 family homes. Significant archaeological discoveries contributed to starting construction works later than anticipated which has resulted in the completion date being extended. This first phase is due to be finished late in 2024. Consequently, NPH has adopted a two-prong approach to the construction works.”

The second phase of the project, known as Roof Gardens, will follow after, say NPH.

The spokeswoman said: "The second phase of the project will comprise of 102 apartment homes and a planning application was resubmitted this year, which is currently awaiting approval.”

Once finished, residents will benefit from green leisure space and improved parking provision, according to NPH.

The redevelopment has been previously reported as costing £15.9million.