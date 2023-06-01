Construction of 24 new council-owned homes underway in Spring Boroughs in Northampton

The first phase of the development on Castle Street is now underway, as Northamptonshire-based contractors Jeakins Weir lay the foundations for the homes being built on the former site of St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House, next to Horsemarket.

It’s anticipated that residents will be able to move into the new homes, owned byWest Northamptonshire Council, in late Spring 2024 when work is expected to be complete.

It was paused last year while an archaeological survey was carried out after the remains of a medieval house were discovered.

(From left to right) Steve Dix - Contracts Manager, Jeakins Weir; Ashley Mann – Site Manager, Jeakins Weir; Stuart Docker – Construction Manager, NPH; Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, WNC; Steve Feast – CEO, NPH; Alistair Weir – Managing Director, Jeakins Weir; Scott Hammond – Quantity Surveyor, Jeakins Weir; and Elle Lindsay – Design Lead, NPH.

The second phase of the project, made up of 102 two-bedroom apartments in a development known as Roof Gardens, will follow after. Once finished, residents will benefit from green leisure space and improved parking provision.

NPH’s new CEO Steve Feast joined Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, on site last week to check on progress.

Steve said: “We’re pleased that the construction of 24 new houses is underway at Castle Street and we’re looking forward to welcoming the first residents next spring.

“It’s just one of a number of NPH developments being built on behalf of the Council across West Northamptonshire and highlights our commitment to providing hundreds more modern, high-quality council homes in the coming years for our local communities.”

(from left to right) Alistair Weir – Managing Director, Jeakins Weir; Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, WNC; and Steve Feast – CEO, NPH.

NPH is using crushed masonry from the former site that has been recycled to industry standard for use in the new roads and footpaths. Local tradespeople and suppliers are also being used where possible by developer Jeakins Weir.

Alistair Weir, Managing Director of Jeakins Weir, said: “We are thrilled to be working with NPH to deliver quality homes for the local community.

“As a Northamptonshire-based organisation, we pride ourselves in sourcing local suppliers to work with, providing a boost to jobs in the county and the local economy.”

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We are delighted that NPH have started work at the Castle Street site. I look forward to seeing these new homes start taking shape and enhancing this area.

“This project aligns with the Council’s Housing Strategy and highlights our commitment to build more quality, affordable homes which meet the current and future needs of our residents.

“These houses are ideally located in the town centre with easy access to local schools, shops, green spaces and accessible transport routes. This will help more residents to live where they want and need to be, ensuring regeneration is shaped by the priorities of local people.”