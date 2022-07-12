Construction work on 126-home council estate in Northampton delayed after medieval remains discovered on site

Construction work to build a 126-home council estate in Northampton has been delayed after the remains of a medieval home have been discovered on the site.

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a house dating back to the medieval period at the former Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court site at Spring Boroughs in the town centre.

Jonathon Elston archaeologists project officer said: “The development by Northampton Partnership Homes has given us the fantastic opportunity to investigate what would have been a significant area of Northampton during the late Saxon and medieval periods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of a medieval home have been discovered on the Spring Boroughs off Horsemarket

"Its location just within the late Saxon defences and close to the medieval castle means the site has been in use for at least 1,000 years."

Mr Elston says he and his team are “excited” to see what else could be discovered on the site.

Artefacts from the site will be donated to the Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre and a full report of the findings will eventually be publicised.

West Northamptonshire Council’s housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) is redeveloping the site to provide 126 modern new homes following the decision to demolish blocks, which were no longer fit for purpose.

What the new homes are expected to look like.

The development will provide 24 family houses and 102 apartments, replacing the former accommodation and increasing the number of homes on site by 44.

Once complete, residents will benefit from green leisure space and improved parking provision, according to NPH.

Due to the significance of the archaeological finds, the project timeline has changed to allow further excavations to take place between now and this autumn.

Olukunle Olujide, director of development at NPH said: “We are thrilled that we’ve been able to support the excavation of these fascinating historical artefacts and ruins.

"We’ve adjusted our development delivery programme to accommodate the archaeological process and will now adopt a phased approach to ensure that work starts on the 24 houses this autumn.